Greystar Expands Rental Housing Options in Atlanta with Four Apartment Communities Nearing Completion

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, is pleased to announce that it is now leasing 1,378 new residential units in Metro Atlanta.

"Atlanta has been a resilient market over the past decade that continues to drive capital investment and new job creation," John Roberson, Managing Director of Development, said. "We have quite a bit of activity in Metro Atlanta with four brand new projects in the final stages of development ready to open this year. We are excited to continue developing new housing options that meet the growing demand well into the future".

Greystar is proud to introduce the following communities:

Elan Sweetwater Creek opened in May 2023, showcasing 360 modern new residences in a garden-style community. Floorplans include one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

Elan Brookwood, opened in July 2023, debuting brand new, modern one-three bedroom apartment and townhome residences in Cobb County, GA. The design details and finishes at the property have been curated to balance upscale modern living with the classic comforts of home..Steps from the Silver Comet Trail, residents at Elan Brookwood will have direct access to all of the great amenities Cobb County has to offer.

Bellamy Executive Park, is situated within Emory's Executive Park campus in Brookhaven. This mid-rise complex offers a variety of floorplans including studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. The community boasts a range of luxurious amenities, such as a work-from-home space designed like a library and a lounge with a speak-easy theme, providing a perfect place to unwind after a busy day. Bellamy is scheduled to open in October.

Nomia, the much-anticipated dawn of Midtown's next grandiose residence overlooking the Eastern Continental Divide, is coming to 1382 Peachtree Street. The 32-story high-rise will house 281 residences curated with nuanced details for those accustomed to living well. The first phase of residences will be available in the fourth quarter.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $275 billion of real estate in 238 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

