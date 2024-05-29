Peaceful Escape: Marlowe Live Oak Begins Pre-Leasing

ST. CLOUD, Fla., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Marlowe Live Oak, the latest Marlowe-branded apartment community, is now pre-leasing and will welcome their first move-ins in mid-summer 2024.

Marlowe by Greystar provides suburban luxury living with quality brand new finishes, spacious and current amenities and modern design with easy access to urban conveniences.

Marlowe Live Oak in St. Cloud is now accepting pre-leases. The apartment community will welcome its first residents this summer.

"Marlowe Live Oak is a tranquil community that embraces an Old Florida resort-style Vibe," Parker LeCorgne, Sr. Director Development, Greystar, said. "The interior design features a serene contrast between light wood tones and tropical elements in addition to the designer décor, which was thoughtfully chosen to create a relaxed atmosphere that allows residents to escape from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding world."

Marlowe Live Oak residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts that range from 715 to 1,254 sq. ft. The 300 apartments will have energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, vinyl plank wood-like flooring, ceramic tile backsplashes and semi-frameless showers. Community amenities include a robust clubhouse with a media and game lounge, a 24-hour gym and spin studio as well as a yoga terrace. In addition, a resort-inspired swimming pool with daybeds and cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and dining terrace, a garden lounge, paved walking trails and a huge dog park with agility course for both small and large pups alike.

The community is close to Lake Nona Town Center, Disney Springs, Old Town Entertainment District, The Loop and the Space Coast. Marlowe's tucked away locations allows for easy access to a plethora of outdoor recreational such as Lake Runnymeade Conservation Area, Lakefront Park and Royal St. Cloud Golf Links.

The design team consisted of MSA for architecture, CID for interior design, HWA for civil engineering, and Ayers Associates as the landscape architect.

Final completion for Marlowe Live Oak is targeted for the first quarter of 2025. For more information, please visit www.marloweliveoak.com

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $320 billion of real estate in 249 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 966,700 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of $78 billion of assets under management, including over $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

