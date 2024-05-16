The Prado Provides Peaceful Sanctuary Close to Downtown

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that The Prado has begun accepting pre-leases with first units available for move-ins this summer.

The Prado, a new apartment community in East Austin, is now accepting pre-leases. The community will welcome new residents this summer.

"The Prado is a uniquely sophisticated community located in a growing area of East Austin," Alex Perkins, Director, Development, Greystar, said. "Designed in the style of a Texas ranch house, the community offers a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle, while still being convenient to east Austin and downtown. The Prado will be the marquee apartment community circa the Tesla Gigafactory, offering an unmatched living experience for anyone looking to live in the growing Del Valle neighborhood."

The community will have 396 units upon final completion with first units delivering in summer 2024. Floorplans will be available in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Residences will include warm oak-style flooring, designer lighting and quartz countertops. Select homes will have an individual yard or balcony to extend the living space outdoors.

The Prado was thoughtfully designed by Meeks + Partners, with the Michael Hsu Office of Architecture designing the interiors and TBG Partners creating a landscape that blends in with southeast Austin's natural beauty. The community amenities are functional and inventive. The library-adorned clubhouse has ample co-working space. A pickleball court headlines the outdoor amenities that also include a resort-style pool, outdoor grills, an outdoor pizza oven, a dog park and an expansive picnic area.

The community's location is not only convenient to downtown but is less than two miles from Tesla's Gigafactory. The Prado is close to a variety of dining options that include Radio Coffee, Veracruz Tacos, Pinthouse Pizza and more. Recreational opportunities abound with the Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory, Colorado River Park Wildlife Sanctuary, McKinney Falls State Park, Southern Walnut Creek Trail, Ladybird Lake and The Circuit of the Americas. Plans for an HEB less than a mile away have been announced and Uncommon Objects and Music Lane are two shopping options.

For more information, please visit thepradotx.com.

