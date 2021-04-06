Greystar Joins Leading CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of nearly 2,000 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Bob Faith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Greystar, has committed himself and the company to further advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing on to this commitment, Greystar is taking another step in cultivating a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of nearly 2,000 signatories have already shared more than 1,400+ best-known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com.

"Diversity and inclusion is a long-term effort built on learning, understanding, and adapting, and Greystar embraces the opportunity to learn more and do more," said Bob Faith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Greystar. "I am honored to be a part of an effort with other leading companies who are committed to taking on challenges, presenting opportunities, and sharing perspectives. I am excited to share what Greystar is doing, and I'm very interested in learning how others are addressing this priority."

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community but also drives innovation and creativity. A study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation. Greystar represents one of thousands of companies in the Real Estate industry. By joining together to tackle this critical societal issue, we hope to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplaces in the Real Estate industry.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 1,400+ best-known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together nearly 2,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates an estimated $200 billion+ of real estate in nearly 200 markets globally, including offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing approximately 713,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $37.2 billion of assets under management, including over $16 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

