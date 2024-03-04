Greystar Launches a Five-Asset Purpose-Built Student Accommodation in Brazil

SAO PAULO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics, and life sciences, today announced that it has entered an agreement with Share Student Living ("Share") and CIX Capital, an asset management company that operates in the financial and capital markets with a focus on the real estate segment, to operate and manage its first purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) in Brazil. Under the agreement, the properties will function under the brand 'Share by Greystar.'

Share was conceptualized in 2016 by local developer Mitre and CIX Capital with the aim of developing purpose-built student housing by investing in a greenfield led strategy. The assets were created to deliver a best-in-class product in central urban locations, close to major public and private universities.

"We are thrilled to add student housing to our rental operations' portfolio in Brazil," said Cristiano Viola, Director of Operations for Greystar Brazil. "Being selected to manage this PBSA portfolio in Brazil reinforces our leadership and expertise in the Brazilian residential rental sector. With over 850,000 units and beds under management globally, we have deep experience leveraging a robust management model and best-in-class practices to apply to our student portfolio in Brazil."

The 1,900-bed student housing portfolio consists of four assets located in central neighborhoods of São Paulo within proximity to several universities and one on-campus asset in Lajeado, Rio Grande do Sul. The agreement includes the marketing, administration, and full management of the properties, for which Greystar will form and allocate an exclusive team.

Viola continued, "In addition, we see significant synergies between multifamily and student housing operating models. We always seek avenues to create flexible accommodations for our residents, and are committed to providing a community environment, centered around professional and quality services."

In a statement, Carlos Balthazar, CEO of CIX Capital, said, "We believe this agreement with Greystar will allow us to develop The Share Student Living Concept to its fullest potential on which we invested since the beginning, buildings and spaces which are much more than student accommodation, focusing on creating an integral concept and community."

Greystar entered the Brazilian rental housing market in 2020, with a joint venture between CPPIB, Cyrela and SKR to develop, own and operate purpose-built multifamily rental housing in São Paulo. From the joint venture, Greystar with SKR, delivered Ayra Pinheiros, its first operational asset consisting of 220 rental apartments in September 2023. In addition, two multifamily properties from the joint venture with Cyrela will be delivered in 2024, one in Higienópolis and another in Pinheiros.

"This is an exciting, strategic opportunity that will strengthen our relationships and position in the local market and increase our brand awareness to become the top rental housing player in Brazil," said Vitor Costa, Country Manager for Greystar Brazil. "We look forward to further scaling our management and operations services to third party investors in Brazil in the future."

With the addition of the five-asset PBSA, Greystar will operate over 2,000 rental beds/units in Brazil.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $290 billion of real estate in 247 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 857,400 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $76 billion of assets under management, including over $34 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

