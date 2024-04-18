Sylvan Woods Evesham Provides New Resident Experience for a New Phase of Life

EVESHAM, N.J., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvan Woods Evesham, the area's first Active Adult 55+ apartment community, is under construction and is now accepting preleases for residents. Delivering first units and opening in December 2024, Sylvan Woods Evesham is the ideal place to call home for adults over the age of 55 that are seeking a convenient, luxurious, and maintenance-free lifestyle.

"Sylvan Woods Evesham is designed with resort-style amenities, ample social options and the space and ability to pursue one's passion," Nikki Helton, Regional Property Manager, said. "The area's first-of-its-kind active adult apartment community is focused on helping adults over the age of 55 restart their lives with a new freedom and new friends in a new community."

Professionally managed by Greystar, the community offers 124 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Each apartment home is designed to provide comfortable, maintenance-free living spaces featuring all of the in-home amenities residents have come to expect, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, French door refrigerators, hardwood flooring, contemporary bathroom designs, private balconies, designer lighting and finishes, washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and island kitchens.

Sylvan Woods Evesham is focused on helping residents connect with each other while giving them opportunities, through an engaging and vibrant lifestyle program allowing them to pursue the hobbies and projects that they are passionate about. The lifestyle program is designed to balance well-being and the various dimensions of wellness. Activities might include a workout class in the fitness center, learning a new craft in the art studio, listening to a guest lecture in the private theater, attending a morning yoga class, socializing with friends at a Happy Hour in the clubroom, participating in a good cause for a local charity, or discovering a new favorite recipe at a cooking demonstration. The community also features a fitness center, yoga studio, game lounge, art studio, pool, dining/catering kitchen, resident storage and EV charging stations.

The 55+ community is nestled in suburban New Jersey, just outside of Evesham, with access to a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, birdwatching, golf, fishing and more at nearby parks, preserves and golf courses. Sylvan Woods Evesham is also a half hour drive from Philadelphia as well, where residents can enjoy the city's museums, entertainment and nightlife. For those that prefer the beach, they can take a day trip to the Jersey Shore to enjoy the ocean and one of the state's famed boardwalks.

The Welcome Center, located at 2 Executive Drive, Suite 125, in Marlton, NJ, is now open. For more information about Active Adult 55+ living, stop by, or visit sylvanwoodsevesham.com or call 856-334-9000 to schedule an appointment with our leasing team.

About AMS Acquisitions

AMS Acquisitions is a real estate development firm founded in 2012. Based in Fort Lee, NJ, AMS is focused on rental developments throughout the tri-state region, with a particular emphasis on active-adult communities under the Sylvan Woods brand.

