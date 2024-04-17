Vasara's Art Deco-Inspired Design Offers Modern Living with Timeless Sophistication

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Vasara in Menlo Park is now leasing.

Vasara, a new Art Deco-inspired community in Menlo Park, is now pre-leasing. The community has a design inspired by the nearby salt ponds at Bedwell Bayfront Park.

"We are very excited to begin leasing Vasara," said Chad Zakskorn, Senior Manager, Development at Greystar. "We drew inspiration from Art Deco as well as the nearby salt ponds at Bedwell Bayfront Park to create a charming community that features a nod to the past while providing the modern living residents seek."

Vasara offers a variety of floorplans including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom with a penthouse level on the seventh floor that features luxury finishes. In-home amenities include smart locks and thermostats, open floor plans, dedicated home air conditioning, a washer and dryer, wood-style flooring and roller shades all in a modern color palate. A GE stainless steel appliance package is also available.

The community's highlight is an elevated pool and spa that features a glass wall with views of the nearby mountains. Other community amenities include a yoga studio, fitness center, communal working spaces, work pods, a conference room, a club room with a horseshoe bar and a private dining room.

Vasara is situated in Menlo Park, which is known for its renowned tech companies, like the nearby Meta, and top-ranked schools. Recreational opportunities include Blaire Island State Marine Park, Flood Park, the Marine Science Club, Hiller Aviation Museum and more. Shopping abounds with the Peninsula Boardwalk Marsh Manor Shopping Center, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and Whole Foods. Dining options are plentiful with Menlo BBQ, Burma Love, Naomi Sushi, Farmhouse Kitchen Thai and more. Commuting to work in Menlo Park or neighboring localities is easy with biking, shuttles and CalTrain options available.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit livevasara.com or call 650-276-0010.

