Greystar, Texas A&M International University Partner to Improve Campus Residence Experience

LAREDO, Texas, March 27, 2024 -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, today announced its partnership with Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) to manage the Office of Housing and Residence Life to create a well-rounded operations and residential life program for the University's two student housing communities, the Residential Learning Community and University Village.

"We're excited to work with Texas A&M International University to create an elevated experience for students who live in campus housing," Bradley Shaw, Senior Director of Real Estate, said, "We view student housing as more than just a place to live, and plan to develop a student life that will help build a new culture among student residents as well as with the broader campus community."

Greystar will manage all aspects of TAMIU's on campus housing including marketing, leasing, facilities, custodial, grounds, and residence life.

Dr. Pablo Arenaz, TAMIU President, affirmed the importance and value of the campus housing experience.

"Campus-based undergraduate and graduate housing is more than a place to sleep, it is a place to live the University experience. Our new residential life initiatives embrace the whole University experience including academic support and out-of-classroom educational experiences as our student residents transition from their parent's home to their own home," Dr. Arenaz noted.

"Over the last two years, the University has invested $6,000,000 in our housing facilities. Our overarching goal is to create the TAMIU living experience as a community. The building of strong communities and positive interactions among and between community members, campuswide, becomes a life skill that will benefit our students and graduates for years to come," he explained.

As with all TAMIU auxiliary services, housing is part of the University's Campus Safety and Planning department in its Division of Finance and Administration.

TAMIU vice president for Finance and Administration Juan J. Castillo highlighted the University's aspirations for the program.

"As we continue to move beyond the Pandemic era, our priority for residential life here is to rebuild community. Working together with Greystar, we will see a return of the hallmark programs TAMIU's Office of Housing and Residence Life was known for," Castillo shared.

In addition to the recent investments, other changes Greystar will make, with great support from the University, include increasing the number of resident advisors and staff, and providing them with more training and resources to bring residential life to the forefront of the TAMIU campus experience. Through sound operational support structures supporting a dynamic housing operation, the University has committed significant resources for Greystar to begin other upgrades, near and long term, and students will see these projects commence over the coming months.

University Village is a garden-style 250-bed community with two- and four-bedroom options. It has a pool and a clubhouse as well as a study space, computer lab, and laundry facilities. The on-campus Dusty Food Pantry also has a satellite location in University Village.

The Residential Learning Community is a more traditional 436-bed residence hall-style community that consists of four buildings with three floors each, indoor access to the residential suites, a community center, game, media and conference rooms, a pool, and laundry facilities. A community marketplace, operated by Aramark Collegiate Hospitality, will be re-opening and offering convenient food options, both packaged and grab and go.

