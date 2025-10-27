Island Retreat: Silas Park Offers Secluded Comfort Minutes from Downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Corporation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for Silas Park on October 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. Professionally managed by Greystar, Silas Park is a new resort-style apartment community located on Hutchinson Island that provides a secluded retreat with easy access to all of Savannah.

"We're excited to mark the grand opening of Silas Park," said Joanna Oswald, Director of Daniel Corp. "This new community delivers the comfort and convenience today's renters expect all in a scenic location that offers easy access to the city while providing a peaceful retreat from the commotion of downtown."

Silas Park is a smoke-free, pet-friendly community that is comprised of 288 apartment residences that are available in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts that range from 669 sq. ft. to 1,474 sq. ft. Each home features:

Expansive windows with natural light

Chef-inspired kitchens

Quartz countertops

Pantry storage

Stainless steel appliances

Oversized custom closets

Hardwood-inspired flooring

In-home washer and dryer

Smart locks with keyless entry

Central heat and air conditioning

Ceiling fans in all bedrooms

Ample storage

Select floorplans offer personal balconies or patios, dual vanities, and plush carpeting in bedrooms. Covered parking is also available.

Residents of Silas Park and their furry companions will enjoy a large pet park and self-service pet spa. Additional amenities include:

Fully equipped fitness center

Group fitness and yoga studio

Resort-style saltwater pool

Pool-side lounge seating and entertainment areas

Outdoor lounge with firepit

Dedicated co-working space with executive-style conference room

Grab & Go Impulsify ® Market

Market EV charging

24/7 maintenance

Curated monthly resident events and gatherings

Silas Park is situated just across the river from downtown Savannah, offering residents quick access to the city's iconic cobblestone streets, vibrant art galleries, and lively rooftop bars via the nearby Talmage Bridge. Located next to Silas Park, The Club at Savannah Harbor is a renowned golf destination known for its scenic fairways. Additional nearby amenities include scenic riverfront trails, the Savannah Harbor Disc Golf Club, and Bryant Square Park—making it easy to enjoy the outdoors and stay active.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit silaspark.com or call 912-922-2829.

ABOUT DANIEL CORPORATION

Founded in 1964, Daniel Corporation (www.danielcorp.com) is an innovative, full-service real estate organization engaged in development, investment and management with a diverse portfolio of office, multifamily, hospitality, residential, urban mixed-use, and retail properties. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with a regional office in Atlanta, Georgia, the firm actively invest in markets in the Sunbelt Region. Daniel's broad range of real estate experience and fiduciary tradition enables the company to respond with the flexibility and timeliness demanded by the real estate industry.

