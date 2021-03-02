Greystar Wins 2020 PERE Global Awards in Three Categories

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by Private Equity Real Estate ("PERE") as the winner of the 2020 "Global Residential Investor of the Year," "Residential Investor of the Year, North America," and "Firm of the Year, Australia" PERE Global Awards. Greystar was also nominated for "Industry Figure of the Year, North America," "Alternative Investor of the Year, Europe," "Firm of the Year, Europe," "Firm of the Year, France," and "Residential Investor of the Year, Asia," affirming Greystar's market position as a leader in the global rental housing industry.

"To be recognized by our peers in these three categories is both an honor and a testament to the incredible work our team does every day," said Bob Faith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Greystar. "We all know 2020 brought new and unique challenges to our business, and I'm proud of our team's resilience and ability to push Greystar forward. From beginning operations in Brazil and Canada, to closing our first funds in Japan and Australia, to acquiring the property management business of Alliance, we could not be prouder of these achievements. We are excited for more growth and success in 2021 and look forward to building on what we learned in 2020 as we continue to advance our platform and global leadership position within the residential rental housing industry."

The company accomplished significant milestones last year, including:

Acquiring more than $2.8 billion in investments and disposing of more than $2.5 billion in rental housing value globally.





in investments and disposing of more than in rental housing value globally. Marking Greystar's largest transaction to-date through selling iQ Student, a £4.7 billion student housing business in the United Kingdom , to Blackstone Group.





, to Blackstone Group. Acquiring the property management business of Alliance Residential increasing the firm's units under management by nearly 30%.





Closing the $250 million Greystar Japan Multifamily Venture I LP.





Greystar Japan Multifamily Venture I LP. Closing the firm's $600 million Greystar Credit Partners II Fund.





Greystar Credit Partners II Fund. Announcing Greystar's JV with CPP Investments, Cyrela, and SKR in development of the Brazilian multifamily property sector.





Announcing the firm's strategic investment in Thackeray Partners.

PERE is the leading publication for the world's private real estate markets. Its annual awards recognize the industry's most elite people, firms and deals across a variety of distinct categories. The winner of each of award is determined by industry participants through a highly controlled voting system.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates an estimated $200 billion+ of real estate in nearly 200 markets globally, including offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing approximately 713,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $37.2 billion of assets under management, including over $16 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

Media

Brittany Jones

[email protected]

843.576.5753

SOURCE Greystar

Related Links

https://www.greystar.com/

