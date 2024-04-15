Greystar's First U.S. Modular Community, Ltd. Findlay, Now Preleasing

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics, and life sciences, is pleased to announce its third Ltd.-branded apartment community, Ltd. Findlay, is now preleasing. Located in Coraopolis, PA, Ltd. Findlay is the first property comprised entirely of apartments created in the Modern Living Solutions ("MLS") factory – Greystar's modular construction business focused on building off-site, prefabricated modular apartments sustainably and at an attainable price point under Greystar's dedicated impact housing brand, Ltd. by Greystar.

Ltd. Findlay is now pre-leasing. Located in Coraopolis, PA, Ltd. Findlay is the first property comprised entirely of apartments created in the Modern Living Solutions (“MLS”) factory – Greystar’s modular construction business focused on building off-site, prefabricated modular apartments sustainably and at an attainable price point under Greystar’s dedicated impact housing brand, Ltd. by Greystar. For more information on preleasing, visit www.ltdfindlayapts.com.

"Ltd. Findlay is a significant milestone for Greystar and Modern Living Solutions," Andy Mest, Managing Director of Development, Modern Living Solutions at Greystar, said. "This is our first Ltd. community that is built entirely from modular construction. Each apartment is comprised of two to four modules that are built at the MLS factory in Knox, PA, and then driven to the community site and assembled. This allows us to deliver an attainable product that is also more sustainable due to reduced construction waste."

Ltd. Findlay offers the easy living experience and amenities that residents expect in a Greystar community, with rents that are lower than typical multifamily housing in the area. The modular construction, combined with cutting-edge technology at the property, deliver an experience that sets Ltd. apart from most of the existing attainable housing supply in the United States. Each Ltd. community and apartment includes property-wide high-speed internet, smart locks, and resident apps that streamline everything from maintenance requests to guest access. Amenities include a community pool and fitness center for residents to enjoy.

Ltd. Findlay offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that range from 662 sq. ft. to 1,373 sq. ft. The community is conveniently located in close proximity to Robert Morris University, Pittsburgh International Airport, Robinson Mall and the headquarters of both FedEx Ground and Dick's Sporting Goods.

"Our Ltd. brand is Greystar's solution to the lack of housing supply for the middle of the market," said Scott Berka, Senior Managing Director, Brand and Customer Experience at Greystar. "Ltd. Findlay is the latest example of our commitment to delivering rental housing that combines the opportunity to live in a professionally managed Greystar community with the promise of limited future rent increases while living in an Ltd.-branded property."

For more information on Ltd. Findlay, please visit www.ltdfindlayapts.com

About Ltd. by Greystar

Ltd. by Greystar is Greystar's dedicated brand focused on essential housing that offers cost certainty for residents. Ltd.-branded communities limit future rent increases, not raising rents by more than the greater of the CPI or 3%. An Ltd. community combines the opportunity to live in a high-quality, professionally managed Greystar apartment with the comfort of cost certainty, emphasizing value for our residents. To learn more, visit ltd.greystar.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $300 billion of real estate in 249 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 893,600 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $78 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

SOURCE Greystar