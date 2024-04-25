Jessup House Provides Perfect Backdrop for Philadelphia Life

PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, announced that Jessup House, located at 12th and Sansom, and open since November, is now 50% leased in less than six months.

"Jessup House is in a prime location and is the gateway for residents to experience all that Philadelphia has to offer," George Hayward, Senior Director of Development, said. "The best restaurants and nightlife are in the surrounding community. The building itself incorporates nods to the area's history while also rising into a tower with a more contemporary look. We designed Jessup House to attract people inspired by the energy of the surrounding neighborhood while also wanting an elevated apartment living experience."

"We are delighted to collaborate with Greystar in introducing this distinctive property to one of Philadelphia's most vibrant neighborhoods," stated Alasdair Cripps, Chief Executive Officer of Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments. "The micro market of Center City Philadelphia is an optimal location for Jessup House given the area's vibrant urban culture as well as its proximity to major employers including Thomas Jefferson Hospital."

Jessup House was built to reflect Philadelphia with an urban yet expressive design that features a fine-grained brick structure on the first two floors with an elegant copper-colored tower that redefines the corner of 12th and Sansom.

Jessup House sits at the intersection of Midtown Village, the Gayborhood, Market East and Washington Square. The Walnut-Locust Station on the Broad Street Line, the 11th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line and the 13th and Locust PATCO station are all within two blocks providing access to the Philadelphia Sports Complex to the South, Fishtown to the North, Old City to the east and West Philly. Closer to the community are a wide variety of restaurants, piano bars, trivia nights, street fairs, ice cream parlors and more.

The community's headlining features are its 20th floor amenity rooftop with 360 views of the city and the integrated 2nd floor co-working space connected by a monumental staircase to the third floor indoor/outdoor lounge, pool, and demonstration kitchen. Other amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, pet spa and dog run, and a game room and sports simulator.

Floorplans range from studios to one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with penthouses also available. Individual apartment homes have chef-inspired kitchens with high-end GE appliances and soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops, kitchen islands, tile backsplashes, wide-plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies and terraces, spa-inspired bathrooms and stackable washer and dryers.

Jessup House also features 10,000 square feet of dramatic retail space on the corner of 12th and Sansom that is available for lease. Jacob Cooper, partner at MSC, is the project's representative.

"Our firm is seeking best-in-class retailers and restaurants the amenitize this incredible project. The building's central location in the Midtown Village neighborhood, adjacent to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Jefferson Hospital and City Hall, will allow tenants to benefit from tremendous pedestrian traffic and vibrant co-tenancy," Cooper said.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit LiveJessupHouse.com or call 215-239-6025.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $300 billion of real estate in 249 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 893,600 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $78 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

