Gridscape and Scalvy Partner to Deploy Scalable Multi-Chemistry Energy Storage Systems

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridscape, a leading developer of advanced microgrid solutions, and Scalvy, a distributed power delivery company transforming how energy is supplied at large scale, today announced a joint development initiative, funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC), to build and deploy multi-chemistry, grid-connected battery energy storage systems (BESS). The collaboration will initially focus on product development and validation, followed by commercial deployment across behind-the-meter stationary energy storage applications. The system is designed to improve grid reliability, reduce cost and system footprint, and increase deployment speed of energy storage systems by enabling the seamless integration of diverse battery chemistries within a single, modular architecture.

As the U.S. faces the urgent challenge of rising power demand and increasing strain on grid reliability, the energy storage industry is racing to deploy hundreds of gigawatt-hours of capacity this decade. However, efforts to scale are constrained by rising system complexity, costs, and physical footprint. Conventional systems rely on centralized power conversion and single-chemistry designs, which increase hardware requirements, limit flexibility, and create single points of failure that threaten resiliency.

In response, the industry is already shifting away from centralized DC systems toward distributed AC block architectures. Gridscape selected Scalvy's US-made distributed Power Conversion System (PCS) as its power delivery foundation to take this model one step further, deploying modular AC storage blocks that distribute power conversion, control, and chemistry-agnostic energy storage management, including grid-forming capabilities, to the battery pack level. The architecture enables energy storage systems that combine lithium-ion, sodium-ion, and next-generation battery chemistries–a historically difficult task due to the varying voltage and performance profiles of different chemistries and the lack of granular control in conventional architectures.

"By integrating our distributed PCS technology with Gridscape's microgrid expertise, we are removing the barriers that have kept multi-chemistry systems from the mainstream," said Mohamed Badawy, co-founder and CEO of Scalvy. "We are moving beyond storage to creating a flexible, 'plug-and-play' grid infrastructure that can evolve as battery technology does."

The multi-chemistry BESS solution is engineered to deliver:

Future-Proof Scalability: A compact, "LEGO-like" architecture lowers infrastructure costs and adapts to project sizes ranging from 100 kW to multi-megawatt installations, space-constrained environments, and varying battery types;

Optimized Efficiency & System Lifetime: Enabled by reduced conversion losses, optimized energy flow across mixed battery types, and real-time state-of-charge (SOC) balancing;

Enhanced Safety: Utilization of non-flammable sodium-ion batteries, coupled with cell-level monitoring, minimizes thermal risks.

"Declining costs and a smaller system footprint are critical for scaling energy storage deployments. Through this collaboration and with the support of the California Energy Commission, we are advancing a new generation of modular, multi-chemistry systems that can accelerate adoption and create a flexible product lineup for diverse applications," says Vipul Gore, CEO, Gridscape.

Once the development phase has been completed, Initial deployments will take place in California across grid-connected behind-the-meter applications, with system configurations ranging from small commercial installations to mid-size industrial systems.

About Gridscape

Gridscape develops next-generation microgrid and distributed energy systems, delivering scalable, product-driven solutions for a rapidly evolving energy landscape. By combining energy storage, intelligent controls, and modular design, Gridscape enables flexible, resilient power for commercial, industrial, and municipal applications.

About Scalvy

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Scalvy is a distributed power delivery company creating next-generation power systems for AI data centers, energy storage, and electric mobility. Its patented Power Neuron™ platform delivers ultra-high, grid-interactive power in a compact footprint—reducing cost, complexity, and risk as systems grow. Learn more at scalvy.com .

SOURCE Scalvy