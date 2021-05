Grillers Rejoice! New Tyson® Chicken Sausage Arrives in Time for Summer

Currently available in three varieties including Hot Italian, Mild Italian and Sweet Italian, the new sausages provide 13 grams of protein per serving with 60 percent less total fat, and 45 percent fewer calories than Italian pork sausages*. Two additional flavors including Spinach Feta and Chicken Apple are anticipated to launch later this year.

"We know people are ready to get outside and fire up their grills this summer, and we're excited to deliver our new chicken sausages just in time," said Ryan Mills, associate director of innovation, Tyson Foods. "Tyson Chicken Sausage delivers quality, delicious flavors perfect for any recipe with no antibiotics ever."

Tyson Chicken sausages are offered in 16-ounce packages with five servings each and are available at select retailers nationwide. For more information on Tyson products, including where to purchase them, visit www.tyson.com.

About Tyson® Brand

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips. As the brand has grown, our beliefs have remained the same: Be good. Be humble. And always keep it real. For more information, visit WWW.TYSON.COM.

*Contains 60% less fat and 45% less calories when compared to the USDA standard reference 7089 for Italian Pork Sausage

