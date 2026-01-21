Grilling Is on the Rise, and Steak Beast and Carmalete's Headlined the Grilling Menu Over the Holidays

The Pair of Seasoning Brands From the Lone Star Botanicals Family of Brands Brought the Lone Star Spirit to the Dinner Table

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grilling is a growing pastime in America. According to recent data reported by Burn Pit BBQ, 80% of U.S. homeowners own a grill or smoker — a 16% increase from pre-pandemic levels. For a point of reference, that's more than 66 million households across America that have the ability to fire up the grill on or around December 25th. In addition, 63% of grill owners use their grills year-round and 43% cook at least once a month, even in winter. That includes the holiday season.

The team at Lone Star Botanicals has equipped these ambitious winter outdoor cookers with two award-winning seasoning blends that are perfect for a barbecue.

Steak Beast is a taste-bud-friendly, mouth-watering line of custom, hand-crafted seasoning blends (with no red dye) created by nationally-recognized grill master John Paine. It is perfect for a grill aficionado looking to please a crowd of friends and family. The line's Unleashed All-Purpose Rub combines high-quality, responsibly-sourced ingredients, including:

Brownulated sugar

Himalayan sea salt

Garlic granules

Onion granules

White pepper

Cayenne pepper

Butter powder

Paprika

Carmalete's Seasoning is another Lone Star brand making waves in the grilling community. Its eponymous founder was focused on creating a heart-healthy taco blend that works for the grill and for the stove-top. The recipe is preservative-free, all-natural, sugar-free, and prioritizes natural and organic ingredients, including:

Sea salt

Black pepper

Red pepper

Granulated onion

Granulated garlic

"Whether it's a quick and easy Taco Tuesday in December, ushering in the New Year with a barbecue, or grilling up a ribeye in January, Steak Beast and Carmelete's offer homeowners a way to grill and cook with confidence," said Jeremy Dixon, VP of Operations at Lone Star Botanicals. "We're helping homeowners serve their guests, knowing they are using high-quality, health-conscious ingredients in hand-crafted combinations that are backed by professionals and are already recognized winners around the country."

About Lone Star Botanicals

Lone Star Botanicals is a Texas-based health and wellness family of brands that includes Dr. Botanical Health, Carmalete's, Steak Beast, and Lone Star Botanicals. The brand was launched in 2017 and has spent the years since establishing a reputation around providing premium natural health products, including herbs, spices, teas, seasoning blends, and superfood powders. The company is woman-owned, veteran-owned, family-operated, Texas-proud, and its products are made in the U.S.A. Its mission is to simplify wellness through accessible, pure, responsibly-sourced ingredients produced and packaged in-house for a large and growing number of American consumers. Learn more at lonestarbotanicals.com .

Media Contact:

Jeremy Dixon

[email protected]

419-297-2233

SOURCE Lone Star Botanicals