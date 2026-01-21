Study Finds Gen Z Prioritized Wellness This Holiday Season: Lone Star Botanicals Is Helping Them Meet That Need

The Current Generation of Young Adults Balanced Frugality With Conviction to End 2025. Lone Star Botanicals' Robust Line of Clean Supplements Can Equip Them to Do Both in 2026.

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Star Botanicals is a brand committed to robust quality standards and responsible sourcing. These corporate convictions align closely with new reports that find younger consumer cohorts are looking for ways to maintain wellness, even in the holiday bustle.

A new PWC study titled "Holiday Outlook 2025" found an interesting trend among younger consumers keen on responsibly enjoying the holiday season. A significant portion of Generation Z (comprising teenagers and young adults between the ages of 13 and 28) reported planning on balancing budgetary concerns with the commitment to sustainability and wellness that their generational cohort has become known for.

"34% of Gen Z (versus 27% overall) say sustainability or health and wellness are top factors they consider when making holiday purchases," PWC reports , "and more members of this generation read labels before purchasing food than other segments (29% versus 24% overall)."

"This focus on wellness and responsibility aligns precisely with Lone Star Botanicals' business philosophy," said Jeremy Dixon, VP of Operations at the Texas-based supplement brand. "Our entire business was built around a nurse and mother trying to find quality ingredients and sources of nutrition for her family. Over the years, we've built Lone Star around those pillars of quality, purity, reliability, transparency, trust, and accessibility."

Lone Star Botanicals' current supplement catalog includes a wide selection of popular nutraceutical products, including everything from mushroom powders to blue and green spirulina, activated charcoal, and bentonite clay.

Both individual ingredients and supplement formulas are fresh, pure, responsibly sourced, and rigorously third-party tested. Everything is packaged in-house, too, so customers know that Lone Stars's team has had an eye of approval on each item that goes out.

"We understand what it's like to try to live a balanced life in America right now," said Dixon. "Our company is woman-owned, veteran-owned, and family-operated. We are feeling the pinch of priorities, too. That's why our goal is to give this young, health-conscious generation as wide a selection as possible of high-quality products that are pure, responsibly-sourced, and made right here in the U.S.A. We want to be the trusted health and wellness partners they know they can always turn to as they seek healthy choices, not only during the holiday season, but right into 2026 as they build their lives in the year to come."

