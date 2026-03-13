GRK Fasteners Introduces ICC‑Approved Metal Connector Screw

Star Drive™ technology delivers faster, more efficient, and code‑compliant metal‑to‑wood fastening

GLENVIEW, Ill., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GRK Fasteners, a leader in premium fastening solutions for professional contractors, has announced the launch of its new GRK Metal Connector Screw, an ICC‑ES approved fastening solution engineered for fast, reliable, and code‑compliant metal‑to‑wood structural applications.

Engineered with GRK’s feature-rich design, these screws are made for pros who demand speed and structural strength. Speed Speed Available online & in-store nationwide at The Home Depot and participating building materials suppliers, lumberyards, and hardware retailers.

Approved under ICC‑ES ESR‑2442, the GRK Metal Connector Screw provides a high‑performance alternative to traditional connector fasteners, helping contractors increase installation efficiency while meeting stringent structural requirements. The screw features GRK's proven T‑25 Star Drive™ design, which delivers superior bit engagement and torque transfer for faster, more consistent fastening.

"Star Drive™ technology is a major advantage for installers working with metal connector hardware in tight spaces," said Andrew Gibson, Senior Product Manager at GRK Fasteners. "Better bit fit means faster fastening, fewer dropped screws, and less installer fatigue throughout the day. And with ICC approval, contractors can trust they're meeting strict structural requirements while increasing productivity on the jobsite."

Purpose‑built for use in joist hangers, post bases, post caps, and other metal connector installations, the GRK Metal Connector Screw is designed to deliver consistent, contractor‑focused performance. Its Star Drive™ recess provides six points of contact to help virtually eliminate stripping, while the Fast Bite Tip™ enables immediate starts without pre‑drilling—ideal for rapid, repetitive fastening applications.

The GRK Metal Connector Screw is available in a range of #9 and #10 diameters, as well as multiple lengths commonly used in connector installations. The #9 and #10 diameter fasteners are equivalent to 10D and 16D common nails respectively. Packaging options include Handy‑Paks® for smaller jobs and Pro‑Paks® for higher‑volume projects.

"The introduction of the GRK Metal Connector Screw strengthens our structural fastening lineup and reinforces GRK's commitment to delivering solutions that maximize speed, precision, and jobsite performance," Gibson added. Contractors can find the GRK Metal Connector Screw online & in-store nationwide at The Home Depot and participating building materials suppliers, lumberyards, and hardware retailers.

About GRK Fasteners

Founded in 1990 and based in Glenview, Illinois, GRK Fasteners, a brand of ITW Construction Products (division of Illinois Tool Works, Inc.), provides high‑performance fastening solutions for professional construction, remodeling, and industrial applications. Built on innovation, reliability, and jobsite efficiency, GRK products help contractors work faster and build stronger. Visit www.grkfasteners.com to learn more.

SOURCE ITW Construction