Grocery Retail Industry Expert And Investor, James McCann, Joins The DailyPay Team As Special Advisor

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James McCann, one of the retail industry's most-accomplished executives, is joining DailyPay as a Special Advisor.

McCann is currently Chairman and CEO of Food Retail Ventures LLC that invests in early-stage companies in retail technology, food technology and better for you consumer goods space.

Prior to becoming an early-stage investor, James spent over 20 years in the grocery industry and was the CEO of several Tesco businesses in Europe and Asia, Carrefour France and latterly Ahold's $26 billion U.S. business.

McCann is among the industry's most well-respected leading voices. He has led a storied career in the retail and grocery market segments, and he is one of very few whose business experience ranges from the C-suite of massive companies to the early stages of new ventures.

"DailyPay has created an amazing platform that really helps both employers and employees in the grocery retail industry," said McCann. "I am delighted to be able to help, as they are the gold standard in on-demand pay, which I know from my 20 years leading major food retailers is a hugely significant benefit that employees really need."

"This is the future of pay," said Jason Lee, CEO and Founder, DailyPay. "And if we are going to be the conduit to driving this massive positive movement, we need the absolute best on our team. As part of our commitment to our clients, and their workforces, we are excited to announce that we have joined forces with one of the industry's most accomplished visionaries to provide keen insights that will be incredibly valuable to ourselves and to our blue-chip clients. James is a legend in the grocery retail space and we are thrilled to have him join our team."

DailyPay currently partners with many of the country's largest and most forward-thinking supermarkets including Kroger, Leevers and Dave's Markets.

DailyPay tracks the latest hiring trends in the supermarket industry with the Rehire America Index .

About DailyPay

DailyPay is the award-winning, recognized gold standard on-demand pay platform offering comprehensive pay experience solutions to world-class companies and their millions of employees including Kroger, Adecco and Berkshire Hathaway. We work with 80% of Fortune 100 companies that use on-demand pay. We have created an ecosystem with the most advanced technology stack in the industry, and we deliver the most secure, compliant and seamless on-demand pay benefit in the rapidly growing marketplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations based in Minneapolis.

