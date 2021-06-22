Grocery TV, a Retail Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Network, Expands to 6,000 Locations

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV is expanding its digital advertising network to nearly 6,000 retail locations across major DMAs including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.

Launched in 2019, Grocery TV is the largest digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising network in grocery retail with an initial focus on point-of-sale advertising displays. The company's vision is to make it easier for advertisers to reach their audience at various points along the in-store shopping journey in retail categories such as grocery, pharmacy, convenience, and home improvement. Starting this summer, advertisers will be able to launch campaigns on Grocery TV that include multiple place-based advertising formats and locations throughout the store including the point-of-purchase, entrance, and exit.

Their expansion also marks the launch of the Grocery TV API, which allows other select partner networks to integrate with Grocery TV and make their inventory available on major supply-side platforms (SSPs). The goal is to further simplify campaign planning for programmatic DOOH buyers on demand-side platforms (DSPs).

Marlow Nickell, CEO: "We think programmatic advertising will continue to play a major role in growing the digital out-of-home advertising industry. This expansion is another step towards simplifying access to retail DOOH networks."

Grocery TV sees this expansion as an opportunity for marketers to build truly omnichannel campaigns that connect online retail media advertising with the in-store experience. In the early days of the company, the Grocery TV team decided to build an AI-enabled system that verifies one-to-one impressions and gives more transparency to marketers. They think it will become increasingly critical for the DOOH industry to match the measurement standards of online advertising channels, so marketers can better understand cross-channel effectiveness.

While online shopping grew throughout the pandemic, in 2020 nearly 90% of U.S. grocery sales occurred in stores. As pandemic restrictions ease, the Grocery TV team is excited about the potential for retail media to extend beyond online and into valuable in-person touch points.

About Grocery TV:

Grocery TV is the largest digital advertising network in U.S. grocery. Their vision is to help brands grow by making it easier for them to reach their target audience in retail. Please reach out to Ashley Nickell ([email protected]) for press inquiries.

