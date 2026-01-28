Grocery TV Adds to Leadership Team as In-Store Retail Media Accelerates

Retail, media, and technology leadership appointments position the company to meet rising demand from brands, ad agencies, and retailers

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV , the leading in-store retail media platform, today announced three strategic leadership hires: Neil Murphy as SVP of Retail Partnerships, Steve Sapp as SVP of Media Partnerships, and Chris Lee as Chief Technology Officer. The appointments come as the company scales rapidly, growing its retailer-owned network 33% over the past year to more than 6,500 stores across 120+ retail partners.

The hires arrive at a pivotal moment for in-store media, which is evolving from experimental pilot programs into an essential channel for retailers and brands. Grocery TV has positioned itself at the forefront of this shift by focusing on measurable results , proven technology, and authentic connections with shoppers.

"We've built the foundation that makes in-store retail media work at scale, and now, we're ready to accelerate," said Marlow Nickell, Founder & CEO, Grocery TV. "Neil, Steve, and Chris bring the expertise to help Grocery TV lead the growth of the in-store media category, turning what was once experimental into a proven, high-performance channel for retailers and advertisers."

Advancing Retail Partnerships

Neil Murphy joins Grocery TV with more than 20 years of experience launching and scaling retail media platforms, including Walmart Connect and Criteo's retail media solution. He will lead retailer expansion and network rollout strategies, helping partners stand up in-store media networks quickly and efficiently.

"Retailers are ready to move fast on in-store media, but they need a partner who can navigate the complexity of execution," said Murphy. "Grocery TV has already figured out the hard parts. We're helping retailers launch proven networks in months, not years, so they can move quickly without compromising quality."

Bringing In-Store Into the National Media Mix

Steve Sapp brings 25+ years of media sales and marketing experience, with leadership roles at Volta Charging, National CineMedia (NCM), and GSTV. In his new role, he will help brands and agencies maximize their in-store media investments across Grocery TV's expanding retailer-owned network.

"National media buyers are looking for authentic ways to connect with shoppers as attention continues to fragment across channels, and Grocery TV delivers at the moment of decision," said Sapp. "As more CPG and even non-endemic categories like telecom and financial services lean in, we're helping them turn that opportunity into measurable results."

Adding in-store retail media to a broader media mix can increase campaign reach by an average of 49%, delivering incremental audiences alongside channels like TV, digital, CTV, audio, and social.

Engineering a Seamless Shopper Experience

Chris Lee, a seasoned technology leader, will oversee Grocery TV's engineering, product, hardware, and data teams. Previously, Lee co-founded and served as CTO at Kronologic, built and scaled engineering teams, and developed patented technical solutions. He also spent more than a decade at Rapid7, helping prototype and launch enterprise-grade products during the company's growth and IPO, and most recently led technology initiatives at PorchPass.

"In-store retail media requires technology that works seamlessly across hardware and software," said Lee. "At Grocery TV, that means managing screens in thousands of stores nationwide while ensuring the software powering those networks delivers reliable, measurable results for our partners. We're building on a strong technical foundation to scale the network while improving performance, consistency, and impact as it grows."

Looking Ahea

These appointments reflect Grocery TV's commitment to sustainable growth and partner success. Over the past year, the company grew its team 34% while continuing to focus on modernizing the in-store experience and connecting brands with shoppers in meaningful ways.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is a leading in-store retail media platform. Over 120 retailers partner with Grocery TV to modernize stores and drive incremental revenue while delivering a more engaging shopping experience. Grocery TV manages the complexities of operating an in-store media network, allowing retailers to focus on serving customers. Reaching 1 in 4 Americans across 6,500+ stores, Grocery TV connects brands with shoppers at the moment of decision, where 90% of purchases take place. For more information, visit www.grocerytv.com .

