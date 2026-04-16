Grocery TV Advances Full-Funnel Measurement with ABCS Insights Partnership

Partnership enables brands to connect in-store ad exposure to verified purchase outcomes — complementing Grocery TV's existing full-funnel measurement suite including foot traffic, brand lift, and consideration intent

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV, the leading in-store retail media platform, today announced a partnership with ABCS Insights to bring independent, third-party sales lift measurement to in-store retail media. Through the partnership, brands advertising on Grocery TV's network can directly link in-store ad exposure to verified purchases at the product level, both in-store and across other retail environments.

As investment in in-store retail media accelerates, so does demand for transparent, third-party measurement. This relationship marks a significant step in expanding the measurement infrastructure available to brands in the physical retail environment.

Through the partnership, advertisers can gain access to independent, third-party sales-lift measurement for their Grocery TV investment. This measurement is powered by ABCS Insights' 41-million-household panel, combining receipt and card transaction data to deliver in-depth campaign measurement.

Early campaign results from leading CPG brands demonstrate the impact:

A national candy brand delivered 11.7x incremental return on ad spend (iROAS) and drove $2.7M in incremental sales during a two-month campaign supporting a seasonal product launch.

and drove during a two-month campaign supporting a seasonal product launch. A leading beverage brand achieved 5x iROAS,$1.4M in incremental sales, and 5% increase in purchase frequency, alongside a 16% sales lift driven by on-platform ad exposure.

"In-store media delivers measurable results across the full shopper journey, and our measurement approach reflects that," said Marlow Nickell, Co-founder & CEO, Grocery TV. "ABCS adds an important layer of rigor for sales lift, so brands can see the incremental impact of their campaigns with independent verification."

"In-store is at a critical moment in the path to purchase, yet it's historically been under-measured," said Jerome Shimizu, CEO, ABCS Insights. "This partnership with Grocery TV brings true purchase-based measurement to the channel, grounded in observed transaction data, so brands can understand exactly what outcomes their media investments are driving."

The ABCS Insights receipt-based measurement captures the full halo effect of a campaign, quantifying lift across all retailers where shoppers purchase, beyond where the ad ran. All measurements are conducted at the product level in a privacy-safe environment with the capabilities brands expect from digital, now applied in-store.

This partnership builds on Grocery TV's full-funnel measurement suite. In 2025, the company introduced a closed-loop solution leveraging retailer POS data, beginning with Hy-Vee, to directly tie media exposure to sales. The ABCS partnership extends these capabilities with a third-party, panel-based approach, offering brands additional transparency and scale.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the leading in-store retail media platform. Over 120 retailers partner with Grocery TV to modernize their stores and drive incremental revenue, while creating a more engaging and informative shopping experience. Reaching 1 in 4 Americans across over 6,500 stores, Grocery TV connects brands with real shoppers where 90% of purchases take place. For more information, visit grocerytv.com.

About ABCS Insights

ABCS Insights is a leading measurement and analytics platform that provides a unified view of how marketing and advertising drive real-world business outcomes. Grounded in insights from thousands of studies and large-scale, real-world purchase data, the platform enables independent, outcome-based measurement across channels, categories, and stages of the purchase journey. By connecting the dots from consideration to purchase—and everything in between—ABCS Insights enables marketers to plan, measure, and optimize advertising as a true driver of growth.

Media contact

Grocery TV

Jackie Cavedon

[email protected]

SOURCE Grocery TV