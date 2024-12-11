Grocery TV and Hy-Vee Partner to Power One of the Largest In-Store Retail Media Networks in U.S. Grocery

The partnership makes it easier for brands to reach millions of shoppers with digital advertising in more than 400 retail locations

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV, a leading in-store retail media platform, today announced its partnership with Hy-Vee, a nationally recognized supermarket chain known for its high-quality stores, offerings, and exceptional customer service.

With more than 400 retail locations across the Midwest, Hy-Vee will leverage Grocery TV's in-house technology to power more than 10,000 screens at key shopper touchpoints including entrance, checkout, service departments, aisles and end caps.

Grocery TV will power in-store retail media across 10,000+ screens in over 400 Hy-Vee locations, engaging shoppers at every key touchpoint.

Grocery TV will connect Hy-Vee's screens to The Trade Desk, enabling RedMedia, Hy-Vee's retail media network, to manage their off-site and in-store campaigns from a unified platform. To complement RedMedia's efforts, Grocery TV's experienced media partnerships team will drive incremental brand revenue by incorporating Hy-Vee into its network of more than 5,000 grocery stores. In addition to brand advertising, Hy-Vee will manage its own in-store messaging through Grocery TV's Content Management System (CMS).

"Grocery TV's technology allows us to elevate our in-store experience and streamline our retail media execution," said Kathryn Mazza, Senior Vice President of RedMedia at Hy-Vee. "Their team has made integration easy, and we're excited to offer various brands new ways to reach our shoppers."

Starting in February 2025, brands will be able to reach millions of shoppers across Hy-Vee's stores with high-impact digital advertising, while tapping into greater audience targeting and campaign measurement capabilities.

"We're thrilled to be teaming up with an innovative retailer like Hy-Vee," said Don Oelke, Co-founder and COO of Grocery TV. "Partnering with one of the nation's most respected grocers is an exciting step forward for in-store retail media and a strong indicator of how this channel is evolving to help brands reach today's shoppers."

Today, Grocery TV partners with more than 100 retailers nationwide. As the company continues to grow, it remains focused on delivering purpose-built technology for grocery retailers and creating in-store touchpoints that elevate the shopper experience. For brands, Grocery TV is setting new standards for in-store retail media, advancing measurement capabilities, and enabling both endemic and non-endemic brands to maximize their ROI in this rapidly growing channel.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the leading in-store retail media platform. Over 100 retailers across the U.S. leverage their end-to-end solution to manage and monetize digital marketing in their stores. Reaching 1 in 4 Americans in over 5,000 stores, Grocery TV makes it easy for brands to target their audience with high impact, video advertising at key touchpoints throughout the shopper journey. For more information, visit www.grocerytv.com.

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee was recently named the No. 1 grocery store in America by USA TODAY. The company's more than 75,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Ashley Nickell

[email protected]

SOURCE Grocery TV