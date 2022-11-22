Grocery TV Appoints Retail Marketing Veteran Mike Pollack as First Chief Revenue Officer

Digital media executive to accelerate Grocery TV's efforts to digitize the physical store and fulfill its storewide expansion efforts.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV , the largest digital advertising network in U.S. grocery, today announced Mike Pollack's appointment as its first CRO. Mike will lead the company's revenue functions, including brand and retailer partnerships as well as account management. He'll be based in Grocery TV's New York office and report to Marlow Nickell , co-founder and CEO.

Mike Pollack brings over two decades of retail, sales, operations, and digital media expertise to Grocery TV as its first Chief Revenue Officer

Pollack brings over two decades of retail, sales, operations, and digital media expertise to Grocery TV. He was most recently Head of Sales, U.S. at Ogury, a global adtech company built for mobile. While there, he developed the company's partnerships with brands and agencies while overseeing the growth of its 100+ U.S. team.

Previously, Pollack was SVP and General Manager of Digital Media at Neptune Retail Solutions (formerly News America Marketing) where he launched the company's digital media business—including online display, video, mobile, email, social, and DOOH—and grew that offering into an integral part of the company's overall business. He has also worked with some of the country's largest retailers to create pilots that placed digital screens in high-traffic areas to showcase the value of dynamic messaging at the point of purchase.

"Given his extensive background with retailers, brands, media buyers, and shoppers, Mike has a unique understanding of the challenges with today's media options along with an exciting vision for the future of our industry," said Nickell. "His experience will take us to the next level as we expand storewide."

Existing retail media offerings, which combine first-party shopper data with online reach, have largely ignored the chance to address and influence in-store shoppers who are responsible for nearly 86% of grocery sales .

"I have a deep conviction for the value of the physical store as an advertising medium and the role that digitization will play in providing immense value for shoppers, brands, and retailers," said Pollack. "I'm looking forward to using my 20 years of experience focused on digital media and selling in-store advertising to tackle this complex challenge at a company that has already built an incredible foundation."

For more information, visit www.grocerytv.com .

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the largest digital advertising network in U.S. retail. Brands use Grocery TV's 16,000+ displays to reach shoppers in high-traffic areas throughout the store, and they can easily manage their campaigns programmatically on all major demand-side platforms (DSPs). Retailers partner with Grocery TV to help power their digital in-store media network, engage with shoppers, and earn more revenue.

CONTACT:

Flight PR

Alysha Light

[email protected]

SOURCE Grocery TV