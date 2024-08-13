Grocery TV Expands In-Store Retail Media Network in Pharmacy

ShopRite Pharmacy is adding Grocery TV to select store pharmacies

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV today announced the expansion of its in-store retail media network into pharmacies, providing brands and retailers with another key touchpoint to engage shoppers and provide valuable health-related information to pharmacy customers during their store visit. Grocery TV's in-store digital pharmacy solution has been rolled out with a number of the retailers in its network including ShopRite Pharmacy, part of ShopRite, a leading regional grocer in the Northeast.

Grocery TV powers in-store retail media in the pharmacy department of ShopRite stores.

"For both retailers and brand advertisers, pharmacy represents a valuable touchpoint with customers, especially for healthcare, pharma, and fitness-focused products or services," said Don Oelke, COO and co-founder at Grocery TV. "Many of the supermarkets in our network have pharmacies, so it was a natural next step to provide a tailored, in-store retail media experience for that part of the store."

Grocery TV's curated content strategy for pharmacy includes their new health and wellness focused video channels, retailer messaging, and contextually relevant brand advertising to engage and inform shoppers while they're waiting in line or passing by the pharmacy. Retailers are leveraging Grocery TV's Content Management System to launch and manage messaging in their pharmacy departments in real time.

Health and wellness brands will be able to reach nearly 28 million shoppers in Grocery TV stores with pharmacies or expand their reach by including stores with proximity to major pharmacies. The pharmacy has a higher dwell time than other touchpoints within the store, giving retailers and brands greater opportunity to share important health-related and pharmacy messages with shoppers waiting to pick up their prescriptions.

ShopRite stores that are bringing Grocery TV into the pharmacy area can use the in-store retail media network to promote prescription savings programs and information about the pharmacy and other health-related offerings to customers in-store.

"ShopRite Pharmacy is excited to be expanding the in-store retail media network into the pharmacy area with Grocery TV," said Darren Caudill, Chief Sales Officer for Wakefern Food Corp., the retailer-owned cooperative and logistics and merchandising arm for ShopRite stores. "They've streamlined the process of adding new touchpoints in our stores, and made it simple for us to manage our in-store messaging through their content management system so that we can deliver important information to our ShopRite Pharmacy customers."

Beyond pharmacy, Grocery TV offers retailers the ability to connect any existing digital signage or stand up new digital signage as part of their in-store retail media network, opening up opportunities across key moments throughout the shopper journey. With each new touchpoint, Grocery TV works with retailers to achieve the best customer experience.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the leading in-store retail media platform in U.S. grocery, powering nearly 5,000 stores. They currently work with over 100 retailers including ShopRite, Smart & Final, and Winn-Dixie to manage their in-store retail media network, elevate their shopper experience, and generate incremental revenue. Brands leverage Grocery TV to reach nearly 1 in 4 Americans in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and engage shoppers at key moments throughout their store visit. Grocery TV makes it easy for brands and retailers to launch and manage digital advertising campaigns throughout the grocery store through their Content Management System (CMS) as well as integrations with all major DSPs. For more information, please visit www.grocerytv.com.

About ShopRite:

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With hundreds of supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $62 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $40 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.

