Grocery TV Grows to 4,000 Stores and 20,000 Displays at Entrance, Front End, and Pharmacy

News provided by

Grocery TV

10 Oct, 2023, 10:45 ET

The in-store digital advertising network has experienced 26% growth in the last year, now reaching 47 million unique shoppers in all 50 states.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV today announced that its network has reached 4,000 grocery stores with 20,000 displays at the entrance, front end, and pharmacy. During the last year, they've partnered with a number of grocery retailers including Schnucks, Smart & Final, and Coborn's, while expanding their network to new in-store locations.

"Our goal going into this year was to expand into high-value areas of the store, while growing our overall network with retail partnerships that further our reach," said Marlow Nickell, CEO. "The 4,000 store milestone means the network has grown 26% over the last year."

Store expansion efforts over the last year have led to increased coverage in major DMAs such as Los Angeles and St. Louis and the growth in their reach of Hispanic audiences. To support their expansion into different parts of the store, Grocery TV launched its Retail Marketing Platform earlier this year, which allows retailers to manage their campaigns across multiple in-store touchpoints.

As Grocery TV looks ahead to 2024, it will continue growing its footprint to 1 in every 4 grocery stores as well as expanding its displays to every major touch point in the store.

For more information, visit www.grocerytv.com.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is an in-store retail media network with 20,000 displays in grocery stores across the U.S. Brands leverage Grocery TV to reach over 47 million shoppers in brick-and-mortar stores that receive 282 million monthly visits. Through integrations with all major demand-side platforms (DSPs), Grocery TV makes it easy for brand marketers to launch and manage digital advertising campaigns throughout the grocery store, where the majority of purchases occur. Retailers partner with Grocery TV to connect their in-store retail media strategy, engage with shoppers, and generate incremental revenue.

Please reach out to Ashley Nickell ([email protected]) for press inquiries.

SOURCE Grocery TV

Also from this source

Grocery TV Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Grocery TV Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Grocery TV, an in-store digital media network, today announced its ranking of No. 871 (No. 63 in Advertising) on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. The Inc....
Grocery TV Launches Large Format Digital Advertising Displays at the Front End of Stores

Grocery TV Launches Large Format Digital Advertising Displays at the Front End of Stores

Grocery TV today announced the addition of 32" digital displays to its new Front End product line, which is located in one of the most high-traffic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Retail

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.