Grocery TV Partners with Harps, Expanding In-Store Retail Media Network to over 4,800 Stores

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV, the largest in-store retail media network, today announced that it's adding 145 stores to its network through a partnership with Arkansas-based Harps Food Stores , a leading regional grocery chain across the South and Midwest.

Grocery TV powers in-store retail media networks for grocery retailers.

Through this partnership, Harps will leverage Grocery TV's end-to-end in-store retail media solution to engage shoppers with digital displays throughout their stores in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. Their team will be using Grocery TV's Content Management System (CMS) to launch and track in-store digital campaigns, increasing the visibility of marketing initiatives and enhancing the shopper experience with timely, in-store messaging.

"Our goal is to make it easy for retailers to set up, manage, and monetize their in-store retail media networks," says Don Oelke, co-founder and COO at Grocery TV. "We're excited to be partnered with Harps, a retailer well-known for their customer service, and look forward to helping them build even stronger connections with their customers through a best-in-class in-store retail media network."

"Grocery TV has allowed us to modernize our in-store marketing and simplify campaign management through their intuitive CMS," says David Ganoung, Senior VP of Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer at Harps. "Best of all, they've handled the heavy lifting in terms of setting up and managing the network, so that we can focus on digitizing our in-store campaigns and providing a cohesive experience for our customers."

This partnership underscores Grocery TV's ongoing mission to provide a full-store solution and seamlessly integrate digital media into the retail environment, giving brands and retailers a more impactful way to connect with customers throughout their shopping experience.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is a leading in-store retail media network with nearly 21,000 displays across grocery stores in the U.S., serving more than 100 retail partners, including ShopRite, Smart & Final, and Winn-Dixie. The company helps retailers connect their in-store retail media strategies, engage shoppers, and generate incremental revenue. Advertisers utilize Grocery TV to reach over 76 million shoppers in brick-and-mortar stores through integrations with all major demand-side platforms (DSPs), streamlining the management and execution of digital advertising campaigns throughout the grocery store ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.grocerytv.com.

About Harps:

Harps is proud to be a 100% employee-owned company, operating 148 stores across six states: Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. As the largest employee-owned company in Arkansas, Harps has a rich history dating back to its founding by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale, Arkansas, in 1930. Today, the company employs over 7,200 associates dedicated to providing quality products and excellent customer service. For more information and to learn more about Harps history, please visit: www.harpsfood.com.

