Grocery TV Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV, an in-store digital media network, today announced its ranking of No. 871 (No. 63 in Advertising) on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list . The Inc. 5000 recognizes private companies that have demonstrated substantial growth over a three-year period, using revenue and headcount as metrics. This announcement comes on the heels of Grocery TV's No. 34 ranking on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list in February of this year.

"It's been an exciting few years at Grocery TV. We've built a strong team that's supported our network's growth into all 50 states, allowing us to reach over 47M shoppers in nearly 4,000 grocery stores," said Marlow Nickell, co-founder and CEO. "The Inc. 5000 honor is a testament to our team's collective efforts and our culture of transparency, ownership, partnership, and growth. As we look ahead to 2024, we couldn't be more excited to further establish Grocery TV's position as the leading in-store digital media network."

Grocery TV saw a 1,020% increase in revenue from 2019 to 2022. Simultaneously, they grew their network of grocery stores 430% over the last 3 years to nearly 4,000 locations today through partnerships with leading grocery retailers like Cub, ShopRite, and Winn-Dixie. While initially focused on the checkout, they've begun expanding their products to the rest of the store, including at entrance and pharmacy.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Post-pandemic, Grocery TV adopted a hybrid approach to work, while continuing to foster their value of transparency through team summits, open financials, and pay transparency. This year, Grocery TV opened a hub in New York City to strengthen their foothold within the advertising industry. In the next year, they expect to continue growing their network by expanding retail partnerships as well as launching new products throughout the store.

