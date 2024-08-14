Grocery TV Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV, an in-store retail media network, today announced its ranking of No. 1233 (No. 106 in Texas) on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row. The Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies based on revenue and headcount growth.

"2024 has been an inflection point in our company history," said Marlow Nickell, co-founder and CEO. "The demand for in-store retail media is rapidly growing as retailers and brands are increasingly seeing this channel as a core part of their strategy."

In the last couple of years, Grocery TV has become the leading in-store retail media platform for grocery. The company expanded its product offering to support any digital touchpoint in the grocery store including entrance and pharmacy. Their end-to-end solution helps retailers easily manage and monetize these digital touchpoints, while giving brands the opportunity to target their audience where they shop.

From 2020 to 2023, Grocery TV saw a 420% increase in revenue. Simultaneously, they grew their network to nearly 5,000 grocery stores and over 100 retailers including Cub, ShopRite, and Winn-Dixie. As in-store retail media has grown traction, they've also played a role in defining benchmarks for the industry. Earlier this year, they published a meta-study, which demonstrated that on average, CPG brands achieved a 14% sales lift when advertising on their network.

As the business has grown, Grocery TV has been steadfast in honoring its core values of transparency, ownership, growth, and partnership. They are particularly known for transparency, which plays out in their open salaries and leveling guides.

"Our core values play a large role in both broader decision making and day-to-day work," said Courtney Branson, VP of People. "Over the last couple of years, transparency and partnership in particular have allowed us to move quickly in an emerging industry, establishing trust with our partners and team."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the leading in-store retail media platform in U.S. grocery, powering nearly 5,000 stores. They currently work with over 100 retailers including ShopRite, Smart & Final, and Winn-Dixie to manage their in-store retail media network, elevate their shopper experience, and generate incremental revenue. Brands leverage Grocery TV to reach nearly 1 in 4 Americans in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and engage shoppers at key moments throughout their store visit. Grocery TV makes it easy for brands and retailers to launch and manage digital advertising campaigns throughout the grocery store through their Content Management System (CMS) as well as integrations with all major DSPs. For more information, please visit www.grocerytv.com.

