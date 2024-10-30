Grocery TV Welcomes Alison Levin to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV today announced that Alison Levin, President of Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal Media, will serve as an independent board member, advising the in-store retail media company as they rapidly expand beyond 5,000 grocery stores and play a pivotal role in establishing in-store retail media's role within the advertising industry.

"With her extensive experience in advertising and entrepreneurial mindset, Alison brings invaluable expertise to our leadership team as we enter our next phase of growth," said Marlow Nickell, CEO and Co-Founder of Grocery TV.

Prior to NBCUniversal, Levin spent nearly a decade at Roku, where she served as VP of Global Ad Revenue and was a key player in establishing its CTV business from the ground up.

When asked about the new opportunity, Alison said, "I have been watching Grocery TV's incredible growth journey over the past several years and been impressed with how they have capitalized on a rare white space of opportunity to generate incremental revenue for brands. The work Marlow and his leadership team have done has been a game changer in the advertising industry, and I am grateful for the opportunity to connect my digital experience with their evolving mission in this appointment."

Over the last eight years, Grocery TV has positioned itself as the leading in-store retail media network, scaling to reach 1 in 4 Americans across 100+ retailers. More recently, they were recognized as an Inc. 5000 company for growing revenue 420% from 2020 to 2023 and as a Digiday Technology Award finalist for their work in establishing in-store retail media benchmarks.

"Alison had phenomenal success defining the CTV category at Roku. We're thrilled to work alongside her as we continue to do the same for in-store retail media," said Nickell.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the leading in-store retail media platform for grocery stores. They currently work with over 100 retailers to manage their in-store retail media network, elevate their shopper experience, and generate incremental revenue. Brands leverage Grocery TV to reach 1 in 4 Americans in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and engage shoppers at key moments throughout their store visit. Grocery TV makes it easy for brands to run digital advertising campaigns on their network through integrations with all major DSPs. Retailers are also able to manage content through their Content Management System (CMS).

Please reach out to Ashley Nickell ([email protected]) for press inquiries.

SOURCE Grocery TV