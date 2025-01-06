Groom Law Group, Chartered Announces Promotions of Four Attorneys As Well As New Firm Chair

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groom Law Group, Chartered celebrates the promotion of two attorneys to principal, effective January 1, 2025. Groom is also pleased to announce the promotion of one attorney to senior counsel and one attorney to of counsel. At Groom, our people are the heart of what we do, and we take pride in the well-deserved promotions of four talented attorneys whose hard work and dedication exemplify the firm's culture and values.

"It's an honor to recognize David, Scott, Michael, and Rina for their achievements. Their passion for their work and unwavering commitment to our clients make them invaluable members of the Groom family," said Executive Principal, Christine Keller.

Groom's two new principals:

David Ashner has consistently demonstrated exceptional expertise in tax-qualified retirement plans, earning the respect and trust of clients and colleagues alike. David's practical solutions and thorough understanding of the Internal Revenue Code have set him apart as a leader in the field. His dedication to crafting innovative retirement plan designs has significantly benefited clients and enhanced their long-term success.

Scott Mayland is a guiding force in fiduciary and plan governance matters, making a meaningful impact on our clients' success. Scott's thoughtful guidance and commitment to upholding fiduciary best practices have been instrumental in helping clients navigate governance challenges. His collaborative approach and keen insight ensure that clients are well-positioned to achieve their goals.

Groom's new senior counsel:

Michael Cook has a wealth of experience in assisting clients with qualified and nonqualified plan compliance and design, operational issues, and complex ERISA matters. His work also extends to helping plan sponsors, service providers, and financial institutions navigate the intricacies of Code Section 409A issues and executive compensation arrangements. Michael's ability to provide practical, client-focused solutions has made him a trusted advisor in the field.

Groom's new of counsel:

Rina Fujii focuses on providing strategic counsel on tax-related matters affecting retirement and executive compensation plans. Her expertise includes navigating all phases of retirement plan design and drafting, as well as advising on day-to-day compliance and administration processes. Rina's ability to analyze intricate tax and deliver practical guidance has made her an invaluable resource for her clients.

2025 leadership changes:

As part of Groom's continued focus on long-term planning and transition, Groom is also pleased to announce that David Levine succeeds Jon Breyfogle as Chair of the firm, effective January 1, 2025.

Levine said, "I appreciate the trust my colleagues have placed in me and look forward to working with them to continue our tradition of high quality, practical advice to our clients. Our firm's 2025 promotions reflect not just professional excellence, but the collaborative spirit and innovation that define Groom. David, Scott, Michael, and Rina embody the very best of our firm. Their commitment to their clients and colleagues has helped to strengthen Groom's culture and reputation, and their leadership will undoubtedly play a key role in shaping the future of the firm."

About Groom Law Group, Chartered

Groom is an award-winning law firm that solves complicated legal issues for plan sponsors, health insurers, financial institutions, retirement services providers, and the public sector. Since our founding in the wake of ERISA's passage, Groom's rapid response to shifts in the laws that impact employee benefits, retirement and health care has been our calling card. With nearly 100 attorneys, Groom's benefits, retirement services and health industry practices, along with our litigation and policy groups, are among the largest in the United States.

Press Contact

Sandria Lherisse, [email protected], (202) 861-2603

SOURCE Groom Law Group, Chartered