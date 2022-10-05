Groom Law Group Expands Health Practice with New Principal Xavier Baker

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Groom Law Group, Chartered ("Groom") is pleased to announce that Xavier Baker has joined the firm as a principal in the Health Services Practice Group. Xavier brings to Groom a wealth of expertise as a seasoned health industry regulatory lawyer and most recently was a principal at a large national law firm.

"We are excited to have Xavier join us and bring his expertise in commercial insurance, the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid to Groom," said Lisa Campbell, co-chair of the firm's Health Services Practice. "Xavier will be a fantastic new resource to our health industry clients and is a key part of our growth strategy to support health insurers, service providers and their trade associations, including with respect to Medicare Advantage, Medicaid managed care, and other government health programs."

Xavier's practice runs the gamut of federal and state laws regulating insurers and managed care companies. He supports health plans with strategic counseling, product design and compliance, government investigations, and as a subject matter expert on health controversy matters. Some areas of specific focus include mental health parity, the Affordable Care Act, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid managed care, and commercial health insurance regulation.

"I'm thrilled to join such a vibrant team that shares my curiosity and passion for helping companies navigate healthcare law and policy," said Xavier. "Groom's strong reputation and deep relationships with state and federal regulators will help me better serve my clients and I look forward to building on that excellent foundation."

About Groom Law Group, Chartered

Groom is an award-winning law firm that solves complicated legal issues for plan sponsors, health insurers, financial institutions, retirement services providers, and the public sector. Since our founding in the wake of ERISA's passage, Groom's rapid response to shifts in the employee benefits, retirement and health care law and policy has been our calling card. In a world that moves as swiftly as the evolution of retirement and health law, versatility and willingness to adapt have become core tenets of our practice at Groom. With over 95 attorneys, Groom's benefits, retirement services and health industry practices, along with our litigation and policy groups, are among the largest in the United States.

Press Contact

Sandria Lherisse, [email protected], (202) 861-2603

SOURCE Groom Law Group, Chartered