Groove Technology Solutions Executives Named to Inaugural 2026 Salt Lake City TITAN 100

Lance Platt, President & CEO, and Nick Fuoco, CFO, have been recognized among the top executives driving innovation and economic impact across the region.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Technology Solutions announced today that Lance Platt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nick Fuoco, Chief Financial Officer, have been named to the inaugural 2026 Salt Lake City TITAN 100. The distinction recognizes a select group of high-performing executives whose leadership, vision, and impact are helping to drive business growth and innovation across the Salt Lake City region.

The TITAN 100 program highlights influential leaders from a wide range of industries, representing organizations that play a significant role in the local economy. This year's honorees reflect a diverse mix of companies, from emerging ventures to well-established enterprises, whose collective contributions underscore the strength and momentum of the region's business community.

Platt's leadership has guided Groove Technology Solutions through continued expansion and innovation, while Fuoco has played a critical role in strengthening the company's financial foundation and supporting long-term scalability. Together, they have helped drive the company's mission to deliver impactful solutions and exceptional value to clients.

"I'm honored to be included among such an accomplished group of leaders," said Platt. Salt Lake City has an incredibly dynamic business community, and being recognized alongside executives who are shaping its future is something I don't take lightly. At Groove, we believe that the right technology, delivered the right way, genuinely improves people's lives. That's what drives us, and I'm proud of the work we've done to make that vision a reality."

Fuoco added, "It's a privilege to be part of a community of executives who are contributing to the region's continued growth and success. From a financial leadership standpoint, my focus has always been on building a strong foundation that allows a company like Groove to grow with intention, not just pursuing revenue, but creating long-term value for our clients, our team, and our partners. I'm proud of what we've built at Groove, and even more excited about where we're headed."

Honorees will be recognized at the Salt Lake City TITAN 100 awards celebration on August 27, 2026, and will participate in exclusive opportunities throughout the year to connect with fellow leaders across the network. Recipients will also be featured in a commemorative digital publication and online profiles highlighting their achievements.

About Groove Technology Solutions

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Groove Technology Solutions is a national provider of integrated property technology for hospitality, senior living, multifamily, and commercial properties. Groove delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions—including managed TV, Wi-Fi, and phone services; smart building technologies; access control and security systems; and the infrastructure that connects it all. To learn more visit https://www.getgrooven.com/about-us/.

About TITAN 100

The TITAN 100 is a national program recognizing the top CEOs and C-level executives in a region for their leadership, vision, and impact. Honorees are celebrated annually, featured in the TITAN 100 book, and invited to connect with a network of fellow executives. Leaders may be recognized each year, with the opportunity to achieve Hall of Fame status in their third year. To learn more visit https://www.titan100.biz/.

SOURCE Groove Technology Solutions