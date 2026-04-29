Groove Technology Solutions Named Preferred Technology Partner for RangeWater Real Estate

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Technology Solutions, a national leader in property technology solutions for multifamily and student housing communities, today announced it has been selected as a Preferred Technology Partner for RangeWater Real Estate across its portfolio of approximately 75,000 multifamily units across 13 states.

Through this relationship, Groove will serve as a vetted technology solutions provider for RangeWater's managed communities, working alongside ownership groups to consult, design, and implement tailored technology strategies. Leveraging Groove's expertise, RangeWater can streamline technology planning and execution by engaging a proven partner to support advisory, deployment, and ongoing system performance. This collaboration is designed to accelerate project timelines, improve operational efficiency, and reduce complexity through more coordinated vendor management and expert guidance.

Through the partnership, Groove will provide a broad suite of property technology solutions, including:

Access control systems

Managed Wi-Fi

Smart building technologies (including smart locks, thermostats, and leak sensors)

Video surveillance

EV charging infrastructure

Parcel management solutions

Cellular and public safety DAS systems

Phone systems

Groove's involvement spans the full project lifecycle, from early-stage advisory and system design through bidding, construction administration, commissioning, and long-term portfolio support. This comprehensive framework enables RangeWater and its ownership partners to make more informed technology decisions while ensuring consistency and scalability across assets.

By enabling seamless system integration and consistent performance, the collaboration brings a more streamlined and reliable technology foundation and resident experience to RangeWater communities nationwide.

"Partnering with Groove allows us to deliver a more connected, efficient, and elevated living experience for our residents," said Mallory Hoffmeyer, Senior Director of Procurement. "Their consultative approach and ability to support a full ecosystem of property technologies align perfectly with our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and flexibility for our ownership partners."

As part of the partnership, RangeWater will also gain access to comprehensive technology audits and expert support for both onsite staff and residents, ensuring optimal system performance and long-term value.

"RangeWater is an industry leader with a strong commitment to innovation, and we're proud to support their teams and ownership partners with integrated technology solutions," said Lance Platt, President and CEO of Groove. "This relationship reflects our shared vision of delivering thoughtful, scalable technology strategies that drive efficiency, consistency, and satisfaction across multifamily communities."

About Groove Technology Solutions

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Groove Technology Solutions is a national provider of integrated property technology for hospitality, senior living, multifamily, and commercial properties. Groove delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions—including managed TV, Wi-Fi, and phone services; smart building technologies; access control and security systems; and the infrastructure that connects it all. To learn more, visit https://www.getgrooven.com/.

About RangeWater Real Estate

RangeWater Residential is a strategic multifamily property manager with over 20 years of experience and approximately 75,000 units under management. By combining data-driven insights, local market expertise, and operational excellence, RangeWater Residential partners with owners to enhance asset performance and deliver exceptional living experiences for residents. To learn more, visit https://liverangewater.com/.

SOURCE Groove Technology Solutions