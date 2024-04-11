Grossman Law Offices Reports Serious Roadside Accident in Boerne, TX Involving Truck and Parked Vehicle

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on a serious truck accident in Boerne, Texas, involving Nariyah Sierra Buggs and two others.

Details of the Truck Accident in Boerne, TX:

The incident occurred on March 11, 2024, just after 9:15 a.m. along eastbound Interstate Highway 10, south of U.S. 87. 20-year-old Nariyah Sierra Buggs and another woman were in a Nissan Maxima parked on the highway's right shoulder due to a flat tire. An eastbound 18-wheeler veered off its lane, colliding with the Nissan. Ms. Buggs, the other woman in the Nissan, and the 65-year-old man driving the 18-wheeler were injured and taken to local medical facilities.

This accident highlights the critical need for vigilance and safe lane maintenance by all drivers, especially those operating large commercial vehicles.

About Grossman Law Offices:

Our firm has been dedicated to advocating for the rights of those injured in road accidents and educating the public on road safety for over 30 years. We focus on highlighting major accidents that often go unnoticed by the media.

