Grossman Law Offices Reports Truck Accident Death in San Saba County, TX

SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, shares news regarding the truck accident leading to the tragic death of Mamie Stovall , 44, on December 15, 2023, just before 9:00 AM along U.S. Highway 190 in San Saba County, TX.

Details About the San Saba County Accident:

Mamie Stovall was traveling northwest in a Chevy Cobalt on U.S. 190, near the Throckmorton Street intersection, when the accident occurred. Weather reports indicated rainy and wet conditions in the area at the time of the incident. According to officials, a Ford F-350 traveling southeast on U.S. 190 lost traction, veering left of center into the northwest bound lane. This maneuver resulted in a collision with the oncoming Chevy Cobalt, impacting the front driver's side of both vehicles. The Ford and the Chevy both came to a rest on the northeast side of the roadway after the crash.

Stovall suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The condition of the Ford's driver, who remains unidentified, is currently unknown. Local authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident.

