Ground-breaking collaboration drives shift to electric transport in Portugal: Scania

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shift to sustainable transport goes beyond replacing one vehicle with another. It also requires new cross-industry collaborations, such as this far-sighted initiative to roll out heavy-duty electric vehicles for the transportation of IKEA products in Portugal.

In late June, transporter KLOG will deploy the first of several battery-electric vehicles from Scania to transport IKEA products from the IKEA Industry factory in Paços de Ferreira to the Porto Harbour in Leixões, and to the IKEA stores.

The ground-breaking collaboration and electric transition are the result of discussions initiated by IKEA Supply Chain Operations and Scania Group in 2023. They are bold first steps in the Portuguese market, where the electrification of heavy transport is challenging and the development of local infrastructure is still in early stages. Similar electric transitions for the transportation of IKEA products are also taking place in southern France and Poland.

The shift to electric in Portugal has been made economically and practically possible through calculations of routes, energy use and charging time for the battery-electric vehicle.

IKEA Industry will implement a pick-and-drop solution, where the vehicle's trailer is left at the depot and replaced with another loaded one, to maximise the vehicle's uptime and to avoid empty trucks. Charging solutions will be provided at the harbour by the Portuguese Port Authority of Leixões (APDL) and are expected by IKEA at the IKEA Industry factory.

"To be able to make a real shift towards transport decarbonisation, we need to collaborate across the value chain," says Dariusz Mroczek, Category Area Transport Manager, IKEA Supply Chain Operations. "Today's announcement is a great example of how we reduce carbon emissions and find scalable solutions together."

"At Scania, we have made it our purpose to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Although the technology for sustainable transport is ready, the deployment and scaling of it often requires that the relevant actors come together. This collaboration shows how it can be done in practice and I hope it inspires others to follow suit," says Evalena Falck, Head of Strategic Account Management, Scania.

"History is being written, and we are of course immensely proud to be among the first in Portugal to run electric goods transportations. Our vision is to be recognised in the international market as a leading logistics company in excellence of services, consistently providing high standards of quality to our customers and promoting responsible business and environmental practices," says Egídio Lopes, Managing Director at KLOG.

"The port operations we run have a significant direct influence on the Portuguese economy. We recognise our responsibility to contribute to sustainable development and strive to be a leading force in the transition to a carbon-neutral future, not least by enabling electrified transports," says João Neves, President of the Board of APDL (Port Authority of Douro, Leixões and Viana do Castelo).

