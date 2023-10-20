Ground-breaking Podcast Series Inspires and Supports Educators in Being Literacy Leaders …Learning Ally Launches Change-Makers Podcast Miniseries

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of struggling learners, is proud to announce the launch of an inspiring and thought-provoking podcast miniseries hosted by Dr. Terrie Noland, Learning Ally's VP of Educator Initiatives.

The inaugural episode sets the stage for an engaging journey into the world of literacy leadership, featuring three esteemed co-hosts who embody the values of knowledge, wisdom, and continuous growth: Linda Diamond, co-founder of CORE and author of Teaching Reading Sourcebook, Dr. Tim Odegard, Murfree Chair of Excellence and Professor of Psychology at Middle Tennessee State University and Editor-in-Chief of Annals of Dyslexia, and Dr. Tracy Weeden, CEO of Neuhaus Education Center.

Listeners are welcomed with open arms as the host, Terrie Noland, introduces the overarching mission of the Change-Makers miniseries: to bring together visionary leaders from across the United States to engage in conversations about the essence of literacy leadership. Noland highlights the importance of leaders who "know the way, show the way, and go the way" and aspires to create a space where such leaders can come together and share their insights.

Three distinguished co-hosts address the current status of the literacy landscape:

Linda Diamond emphasizes the significance of leaders being continuous learners who can bridge the gap between research and practice. She emphasizes the importance of leaders facilitating learning sessions, engaging parents, and actively contributing to the community's knowledge.

Dr. Tracy Weeden advocates for a transformative approach to leadership by addressing the root causes of challenges rather than simply addressing their consequences. She calls for teacher and leader preparation programs to focus on getting the work "as close to right as possible" and underscores the importance of grit and laser focus in literacy leadership.

Dr. Tim Odegard, a proponent of neurodiversity, highlights the value of leaders being willing to take on any role and owning their personal growth and development. He underlines the idea that leadership transcends titles and positions, emphasizing the need to earn authority through authenticity, respect, and value addition.

"We are on the brink of a transformation in the field of literacy education," says Terrie Noland. "With the Change-Makers miniseries, Learning Ally aims to empower listeners to take away actionable strategies and models of leadership that can be applied in classrooms, schools, districts, communities, states, and in life."

Miniseries guests include: Kareem Weaver, Dr. Allison Peck, Dr. Art Cavazos, Dr. Michelle Rodriguez, Dr. Rebecca Tolson, Dr. Robert Sahli, Dr. Elsa Cardenas-Hagan, Dr. Stephanie Stollar, Sonya Thomas, Resha Conroy, and Ameer Baraka. The guests share their profound insights, aspirations, and visions for the future of literacy leadership. They stress the urgency of aligning efforts to ensure that every student has the opportunity to read and succeed.

The official launch of this podcast miniseries takes place at Neuhaus Education Center's Unlocking Literacy conference on October 24, 2023.

Listeners can expect hard-hitting questions, in-depth conversations, and the emergence of new leadership paradigms as they embark on this enlightening journey alongside these influential change-makers. This miniseries promises to be a valuable resource for educators, policymakers, parents, and anyone passionate about advancing literacy and education in our society.

The Learning Ally Literacy Leadership Podcast is available on major podcast platforms. New episodes of the Change-Makers miniseries will be released weekly. Visit Learning Ally's website.

