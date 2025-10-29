Learning Ally Sponsors Nationwide Virtual Screening of Left Behind, a Documentary on the Fight for Dyslexia Equity

Free online access available October 24 – October 31

PRINCETON, N.J, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a national nonprofit committed to unlocking the potential of students with learning differences, is proud to exclusively sponsor a nationwide virtual screening of Left Behind, a powerful new documentary directed by Anna Toomey.

Left Behind

The film — praised by Anderson Cooper of CNN as "powerful… inspiring… an urgent call to action to help dyslexic kids" — tells the story of five mothers who fought to establish New York City's first public school for children with dyslexia. Their determination, courage, and advocacy reshaped the nation's largest public school system and ignited a movement for literacy equity.

"Stories like Left Behind remind us that when parents and educators unite around a shared purpose, real change happens," said Howard Bell III, CEO of Learning Ally. "We're honored to bring this story to a national audience and inspire continued action for students who learn differently."

The virtual screening will be available to stream for free from October 24 - November 1, 2025 — extending the impact of Dyslexia Awareness Month and allowing families, educators, and advocates across the country to experience the film on their own schedule.

At the heart of Left Behind are the parents whose determination sparked a movement. "All children have the right to get an education," shares Fatima, one of the parents featured in the film. "Regardless of the disability you have, you have the right to an education."

The virtual event offers a meaningful opportunity for audiences to reflect, engage, and share the film's message of inclusion and resilience — from anywhere in the world.

Virtual Screening RSVP (Free): https://kinema.com/events/Left-Behind-ckbc7o

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education organization that empowers learners with reading differences, including dyslexia, by providing innovative solutions and fostering meaningful partnerships to ensure that students with learning differences reach their full potential. Through audiobooks, professional learning, and community support, Learning Ally impacts millions of students nationwide.

Media Contact:

