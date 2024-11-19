Groundbreaking Indiana State Resource Pool reaches new milestone

New partnership aims to strengthen program connecting healthcare facilities with local clinicians

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana Resource Pool, launched by Matchwell and the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA) earlier this year, has reached an exciting new milestone. Matchwell, a Medical Solutions' brand, is pleased to announce a key partnership with the Indiana State Nurses Association (ISNA), which will further strengthen the program. This innovative initiative, the first of its kind in the country, helps Indiana healthcare facilities connect with local, qualified clinicians who are available for shifts and contract work.

This new partnership between Matchwell, IHA, and ISNA will make it easier for healthcare facilities in Indiana to manage staffing and fill open positions. It also gives clinicians more flexibility in choosing their shifts.

"This first-of-its-kind approach offers real benefits to both facilities and clinicians," said Katie Feley, CEO of the Indiana State Nurses Association. "With Matchwell, Indiana hospitals and clinicians now have a collaborative staffing solution that truly aligns clinician needs with facility goals. We're excited to see organizations and clinicians embrace this partnership model to strengthen healthcare across our communities."

By expanding access to a pool of qualified, local professionals, this collaboration helps hospitals continue providing top-quality care, even during staffing shortages. This approach also provides clinicians with more options for work that fit their schedules.

"We're thrilled to see this program hit such a key milestone," said Robert Crowe, EVP of Per Diem and Local Workforce Strategies at Medical Solutions and founder of Matchwell. "This partnership with ISNA underscores our commitment to providing healthcare organizations with innovative solutions that align with both facility needs and clinician preferences."

For more information on the program, visit the Indiana Hospital Association's website. Clinicians interested in joining the Indiana Resource Pool can sign up via Matchwell's platform and gain access to available opportunities across participating healthcare facilities.

Matchwell is a tech-enabled job marketplace that empowers healthcare organizations to access and manage a flexible workforce. Matchwell is a Medical Solutions company.

