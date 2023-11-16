Groundbreaking International Conference on Advanced Robotic Thyroid Surgery Coming to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center, under the leadership of renowned robotic thyroid surgeon Dr. Hyunsuk Suh, is hosting the annual international conference on Advanced Robotic Thyroid Surgery. The event attracts the most progressive and advanced thyroid surgeons and researchers from around the world.

The Scarless Surgery Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the highest volume robotic thyroid center in the US, and one of the highest in the world which is why it was selected as the host of the conference this year—the first time it has been in North America. The conference, which occurs November 17 and 18, promotes advancements and innovations in thyroid surgery, particularly in the realm of minimally invasive and scarless techniques.  Dr. Hyunsuk Suh, who serves as the Medical Director of the Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center and is recognized as one of the foremost experts in the field, is the host of the event.

Scarless thyroid surgery has come a long way in recent years, with minimally invasive techniques and robotic-assisted procedures revolutionizing the field. The speakers and moderators of this event include the most innovative thought leaders from around the world, which invariably results in new ideas and novel approaches in the treatment of thyroid conditions.

Key Conference Highlights:

  • Robotic-Assisted Thyroid Surgery: Attendees will gain insights into the latest robotic-assisted surgical techniques, completely eliminating neck scars while improving overall outcomes.
  • International Expertise: The conference will feature a distinguished panel of speakers, including renowned thyroid surgeons, researchers, and clinicians from many countries. This diverse range of perspectives will foster a global collaboration for novel thyroid surgery advancements.
  • Hands-On Workshops: Surgeons will have the unique opportunity to engage in hands-on workshops led by experts in the field, allowing them to familiarize themselves with the latest equipment and techniques.
  • Research and Innovation: The event will showcase cutting-edge research and innovation in the field of thyroid surgery, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of minimally invasive approaches.
  • Networking Opportunities: The conference will facilitate networking among attendees, encouraging collaboration and knowledge sharing that can lead to advancements in patient care.

Dr. Hyunsuk Suh, America's highest volume robotic thyroid surgeon, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, "Our goal is to bring together the brightest minds in thyroid surgery to further enhance patient outcomes and promote scarless techniques that improve the quality of life for our patients."

The Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center is known for its commitment to patient care and its dedication to advancing the field of thyroid surgery. With this conference, they aim to make a significant contribution to the global medical community.

The conference will be held at the Tampa Marriott Water Street, providing a picturesque backdrop for this exceptional gathering of experts. For more information about this event, please visit the conference website.

The Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center and Dr. Suh operate exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, alongside the Clayman Thyroid Center, the Norman Parathyroid Center, and the Carling Adrenal Center. Together, these surgeons and their teams are the highest volume endocrine surgery practice in the world. The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a first-of-its-kind specialty hospital, and treats only tumors and cancers of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. In less than two years since its opening, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery has experienced unprecedented growth, leading to major expansion plans to accommodate more patients.

Learn more about the Clayman Thyroid Center, the Norman Parathyroid Center, the Carling Adrenal Center and the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

About Dr. Hyunsuk Suh:
Dr. Hyunsuk Suh is a distinguished robotic thyroid surgeon and the Medical Director of the Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center in Tampa, Florida. He is a trailblazer in the development and implementation of minimally invasive thyroid surgery techniques. His commitment to patient-centered care and surgical excellence has earned him international recognition and respect among his peers.
https://www.scarless-thyroid.com/robotic-thyroid-surgery/hyunsuk-suh

About the Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center:
The Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center is a leading institution in the field of thyroid surgery, specializing in minimally invasive and scarless techniques. Their team of dedicated professionals is committed to providing the highest level of care to patients while advancing the boundaries of thyroid surgery through research and innovation.
https://www.scarless-thyroid.com/robotic-thyroid-surgery/about

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Julie Canan, Director of Marketing
(941) 468-3002
[email protected]

SOURCE Clayman Thyroid Center

