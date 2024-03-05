Hospital for Endocrine Surgery Treats its 10,000th Surgical Patient

TAMPA, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, renowned for its expertise in specialized surgery of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands, proudly announces a significant milestone in its journey of healing and innovation: the treatment of its 10,000th surgical patient just two years after its opening in January 2022. The hospital has established itself as a world-wide destination for endocrine surgery, performing more than 5 times the number of endocrine operations as any other hospital in the U.S.

The Clayman Thyroid Center, the world's highest-volume thyroid surgery practice, had the honor of treating the 10,000th patient on February 27, 2024. Like 60% of patients at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, Ari Fischer, 51, lives outside of Florida, traveling from Ecuador seeking expert thyroid surgical care. Diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer, he embarked on a quest for the finest care available. "I'm friends with a few fantastic doctors, and they all recommended the Clayman Thyroid Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery," he said, "it kept coming up again and again."

Other than the very high-volume expertise of the surgeons, one of the things that convinced Mr. Fischer to journey to Tampa was how seamless and stress-free they make the process for traveling patients. The Center offers a unique one-day evaluation and surgery process, allowing patients to undergo a comprehensive thyroid assessment and thyroid surgery within a single day. Following their operation, patients can rest comfortably overnight at their hotel before traveling back home the next day. The surgeons will work closely with Mr. Fischer's local healthcare providers to coordinate ongoing care, eliminating the need for additional travel back to Tampa. Additionally, the Center has established partnerships with four nearby hotels, ensuring convenient accommodation options for our patients. A private shuttle service efficiently transports patients to and from the airport and the hospital, eliminating the need for them to rent a car or worry about transportation logistics.

"We are deeply honored to have reached this significant milestone of treating our 10,000th patient," remarked Dr. Gary Clayman, founder of the Clayman Thyroid Center. "Each patient represents a unique journey, and it is our privilege to guide them towards healing and recovery. Mr. Fischer's decision to travel across continents to seek treatment at our facility speaks volumes about the trust and confidence patients place in our expertise."

The Clayman Thyroid Center's commitment to excellence extends beyond thyroid surgical expertise. From diagnosis to treatment and post-operative support, the center's multidisciplinary approach ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care every step of the way.

"Our mission goes beyond surgical success; it is about empowering patients to reclaim their health and well-being," added Dr. Rashmi Roy, Director of Thyroid Surgical Services and Senior Surgeon at the Clayman Thyroid Center. "We strive to create a supportive environment where patients feel heard, valued, and empowered throughout their treatment journey. Mr. Fischer's journey is a testament to the transformative impact of compassionate, patient-centered care."

As the Clayman Thyroid Center celebrates this momentous occasion, it reaffirms its commitment to advancing the field of endocrine surgery, driving innovation, and improving outcomes for patients worldwide.

"We never stop striving to innovate and offer our patients the latest in technological and treatment advancements," said Dr. Hyunsuk Suh, Founder of the Suh Scarless Thyroid Center. "We perform more scarless robotic thyroid operations than anyone else in the country, and we are pleased to begin offering radiofrequency ablation (RFA) for benign thyroid nodules within the next month."

The Clayman Thyroid Center operates at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery alongside the Norman Parathyroid Center and the Carling Adrenal Center. Together, they make up the highest volume endocrine surgery practice in the world.

About the Clayman Thyroid Center:

Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness, and cosmetic, and functional, outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.

www.thyroidcancer.com | (813) 940-3130

About the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses, and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest-volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers.

www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

