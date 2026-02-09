Groundfloor Closes Record-Breaking Year with 38.6% YoY Revenue Growth and Strong Momentum Across Its Offerings

Company surpasses $40M in revenue as investor and borrower demand accelerates amid market volatility

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the award-winning private markets platform, today announced record-breaking momentum for 2025, with significant growth across both the investing and lending sides of its business. The company surpassed $40 million in topline revenue, delivering 38.6% year-over-year growth. This momentum came amidst market volatility, elevated interest rates, and inflationary pressures across public markets, leading investors and borrowers to look beyond traditional opportunities.

"Groundfloor reached a decisive inflection point this past year, surpassing $40 million in revenue and growing our loan volume by nearly 50%," said Brian Dally, co-founder and CEO of Groundfloor. "These results prove that our platform scales exactly when the market needs it most. We no longer operate as just a real estate company; we serve as the engine for the next generation of private market wealth. As we move into 2026, we're actively building more institutional-grade opportunities for everyday investors."

In 2025, Groundfloor adopted a dual-unit operating model to better serve its customers. This evolution created two independent business units, each powered by its own management team. This independent, yet collaborative approach ensures each unit can move fast on its own while leveraging collective organizational synergies to maintain Groundfloor's market-leading momentum. To keep pace, Groundfloor expanded headcount by 20% over the prior year; the company now has 120 employees.

On the investing side of the platform, Groundfloor has surpassed 300,000+ registered users, the vast majority of whom are retail investors. The company's Notes product led investor acquisition last year, driven by its strong track record of short-term, high-yield offerings. In 2025 alone, Notes returned $8.4 million in interest to investors. Since 2018, Notes have delivered a perfect track record with 100% of investors receiving positive returns, with every payment of principal and interest arriving on-time. Groundfloor's Flywheel Portfolio also continued to attract newer investors seeking diversified exposure to private real estate debt through an automated experience.

Groundfloor Lending focused on expanding brand awareness and strengthening its borrower pipeline, resulting in a strong performance across metrics:

Loan applications increased 50.7%;

Total loan volume across first- and second-lien products grew 48.3%;

Average loan size rose 25.9%, reflecting increased demand for larger and more complex projects; and

The number of unique borrowers grew 27.6%.

While most of Groundfloor Lending's products achieved high growth, DSCR loan volume saw particularly strong momentum, growing 381.9% year-over-year as rental-focused investors sought flexible financing options in a high-rate environment.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company plans to broaden its offerings beyond real estate debt, giving investors access to a wider range of institutional-quality, private market opportunities.

To learn more about Groundfloor and begin investing or borrowing, visit Groundfloor.com or download the apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play .

