Groundfloor Co-Founder and CEO Brian Dally Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Southeast Finalist by EY US

EY US celebrates entrepreneurs shaping the future of business

ATLANTA, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor, the award-winning private markets platform, today announced that its co-founder and CEO, Brian Dally, has been named one of 35 finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Southeast Award, one of the most prestigious awards programs in the world.

Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program by EY US celebrates leaders who reshape industries, drive innovation, and create long-term value. An independent panel of judges selected Dally as a finalist following a rigorous application and interview process.

"We built Groundfloor from day one for the purpose of opening access to private markets on equal terms for the full spectrum of individual retail investors," said Dally. "The importance of that mission has always been fuel for overcoming the barriers, misapprehensions, and challenges we've faced. I am profoundly grateful for this recognition, my 13-year partnership with Nick, and the believers who contributed their talent, capital, and ideas to making it possible."

After a successful stint with Republic Wireless, where he helped deliver affordable mobile phone access to millions, Dally launched Groundfloor with the goal of expanding access to private capital markets. Despite early skepticism from industry experts, he and his co-founder, Nick Bhargava, invested significant personal resources and navigated complex regulatory hurdles to bring the concept to life. Their efforts led to the first-ever SEC qualification of its kind, opening a new pathway for individual investors to participate in private markets.

Under Dally's leadership, Groundfloor has grown into a category leader with more than 300,000 registered users who have invested over $2.2 billion across its platform. The company pioneered fractional investments into deferred pay business purpose residential real estate debt, a now widely recognized asset class, and has continued to innovate with products like Groundfloor Notes. In keeping the company aligned with its vision, Dally also turned to individual investors instead of VCs for growth capital. Groundfloor is now proudly owned by 32% of its own customers.

Over the last 13 years, Groundfloor has been widely recognized for its innovation, growth, and unique approach to fundraising, earning accolades including the Forbes Fintech 50, Benzinga's Best Alternative Investment Platform, and six consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list.

Regional award winners for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Southeast Award will be announced on June 18th in Charlotte, N.C., and will go on to be considered for national honors later this year.

About Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an award-winning investing and lending company that unlocks institutional-grade private markets for investors and borrowers. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing new financial products, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. Groundfloor has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including the Forbes Fintech 50 and six years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have invested $2.2 billion across its offerings. Start investing or borrowing at Groundfloor.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year ®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year ® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally. The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum ® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year ® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

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Hela Sheth

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SOURCE Groundfloor Finance Inc.