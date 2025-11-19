Groundfloor Ranks on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the Fifth Time

Company achieved 138% revenue growth, underscoring its momentum in private market investing

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the award-winning private market investment platform with more than $1.8 billion in investment volume, today announced it ranks No. 475 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Groundfloor achieved 138% revenue growth during the period from 2021 to 2024.

This marks the fifth time that Groundfloor has been recognized on the Deloitte Fast 500 list, underscoring its momentum as one of the nation's most consistently high-performing fintech innovators.

"Groundfloor continues to prove that individual investors can access private markets on a level playing field alongside institutions," said co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "Our sustained growth, and our ability to remain on lists like these over many years, reflects the demand for accessible private credit and our commitment to keep innovating on behalf of retail investors."

The recognition follows a landmark year for Groundfloor. In 2024, the company launched its Flywheel Portfolio, an automated, hyper-diversified investment product that functions like an index fund for private credit, and issued the first-ever Deferred Pay Residential Transition Loan (RTL) Bonds for institutional investors. These innovations helped expand Groundfloor's product suite and grow its user base to more than 280,000 investors nationwide. Groundfloor is expected to increase its year-over-year revenue by 50% in 2025.

To date, Groundfloor has facilitated over $1.8 billion in investments and delivered $1.3 billion in repayments, demonstrating the appeal and resilience of private credit investing, even amid volatile markets. The company also stands apart for its capital structure: more than 32% of Groundfloor's equity is owned by its customers, with over 7,800 public shareholders participating in its stock offerings.

This year, in addition to this year's Deloitte Technology Fast 500 honor, Groundfloor was named the Best Alternative Investments Platform by Benzgina, recognized for its continued innovation in private market access and investor technology. The company was also included on the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth consecutive year and inducted into the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Hall of Fame, celebrating sustained year-over-year growth in the Atlanta ecosystem.

