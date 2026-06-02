Groundfloor Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes companies setting the standard for workplace culture and employee engagement

ATLANTA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor, the award-winning private market investing and lending platform, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list, which honors companies that have built exceptional workplaces and strong cultures that support employees and long-term business success.

Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces program recognizes companies that prioritize employee engagement, flexibility, leadership, benefits, and culture. Groundfloor was selected following a comprehensive employee survey and workplace evaluation. This year, 507 companies nationwide earned recognition.

"Our culture has always been built around giving people the flexibility and support they need to do their best work," said Brian Dally, co-founder and CEO of Groundfloor. "We've purposefully created an environment in which employees feel connected to our mission, guided by our values, and rewarded for contributing new ideas. Being recognized by Inc. is especially meaningful because it reflects direct feedback from our team."

According to employee survey data, 85% of Groundfloor employees reported being highly engaged. Employees cited flexibility, autonomy, meaningful work, and strong leadership support as key drivers of satisfaction. "Flexible" was the top word employees used to describe the company's work environment.

One employee shared: "The flexibility and benefits that are offered are great. There is a desire and goal by leadership and all higher ups for having a good work-life balance which is great. I love that I am trusted as an adult to work from wherever, be able to step away to take care of things, and still do my work well."

Another employee noted, "I feel like I have lots of flexibility and autonomy at Groundfloor, something I didn't have at other places I worked. I'm passionate about my job and Groundfloor's mission, and I feel like when Groundfloor succeeds I have a hand in its success because my job matters."

Groundfloor's values — authenticity, trustworthiness, accountability, agility, commitment, persistence, kindness, and diversity — guide daily operations and reinforce its culture.

The Inc. Best Workplaces recognition adds to a growing list of honors for the company, including recognition on the Forbes Fintech 50, Benzinga's Best Alternative Investment Platform, six consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list, as well as workplace awards from Great Place to Work and Built In's Best Places to Work.

For more information about Groundfloor or to learn about career opportunities, visit groundfloor.com.

About Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an award-winning investing and lending company that unlocks institutional-grade private markets for investors and borrowers. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing new financial products, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. Groundfloor has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including the Forbes Fintech 50 and six years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have invested $2.2 billion across its offerings. Start investing or borrowing at groundfloor.com.

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Hela Sheth

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SOURCE Groundfloor Finance Inc.