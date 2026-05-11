Groundfloor Launches Consumer Credit Portfolio II, Expanding Access to Private Credit Investing

New offering provides accredited investors with access to diversified short-term consumer loans targeting 10% fixed annual returns

ATLANTA, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor, the award-winning private markets platform, today announced the launch of its Consumer Credit Portfolio II. The new private credit offering provides accredited investors with diversified exposure to short-term consumer loans. The portfolio targets fixed annual returns of 10.00% with quarterly distributions over a 45-month term1. The offering subscription window runs now through May 24th, 2026, or until fully subscribed. Allocations are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The structure of the Consumer Credit Portfolio II is designed to provide both income consistency and risk management through multiple layers of protection, including lender and manager equity and a diversified pool of loans intended to reduce exposure to any single borrower.

"Investors today are looking beyond traditional stocks and bonds and searching for more resilient, income-generating opportunities," said Brian Dally, co-founder and CEO. "Our new Consumer Credit Portfolio reflects Groundfloor's continued mission to unlock institutional-grade private market investments for individual investors by offering access to a diversified private credit strategy with defined returns and structured income distributions."

The Consumer Credit Portfolio II is managed in partnership with Hive Financial Assets, a private credit manager known for short-term consumer loans — typically around nine months in duration — used for essential expenses such as vehicle repairs, home emergencies, and medical costs.

Key details of the Consumer Credit Portfolio II include:

Target return: 10.00% annually

Quarterly income distributions

45-month term structure

Minimum investment: $10,000

Total offering size: $3 million

1099-INT tax reporting

Groundfloor's first Consumer Credit Portfolio offering reached full capacity within two weeks and is currently distributing payments to investors in full and on time. With this second offering, Groundfloor has expanded the offering cap and lowered the investment minimum to broaden investor access.

Overall, the Consumer Credit Portfolio II launch is part of Groundfloor's broader strategy to expand access to private market investments, including real estate-backed lending, fixed income alternatives, and private credit strategies. Since its founding, Groundfloor has facilitated more than $2.2 billion in investments and grown to serve more than 300,000 registered users. The company has become known for opening institutional grade investment opportunities to retail investors through innovative regulatory and product structures.

To begin investing in the Consumer Credit Portfolio II, visit groundfloor.com/consumer-credit-portfolio-ii.

About Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an award-winning investing and lending company that unlocks institutional-grade private markets for investors and borrowers. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing new financial products, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. Groundfloor has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including the Forbes Fintech 50 and six years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have invested $2.2 billion across its offerings. Start investing or borrowing at Groundfloor.com.

Media Contact:

Hela Sheth

[email protected]

1 Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investments in private credit and alternative assets involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Target returns are not guaranteed.

SOURCE Groundfloor Finance Inc.