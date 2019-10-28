GROUNDFLOOR Launches IRA Investing To Let Users Diversify Their Retirement Portfolios With Real Estate Investments

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GROUNDFLOOR , the alternative investment platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate, is today announcing the public launch of its self-directed IRA program. Any individual or business can now diversify their retirement savings by creating custom portfolios of real estate investments through GROUNDFLOOR's platform. The GROUNDFLOOR IRA provides a simple yet innovative new approach for investors looking to add alternative investments to their retirement portfolio. Although self-directed IRAs are growing, only about 2 percent of all retirement funds in the U.S. are currently held in self-directed IRAs.

To kick off the launch, investors can earn a $200 bonus for every $20,000 in contributions made between now and the end of the year, up to $10,000. Furthermore, GROUNDFLOOR is waiving all investor fees on IRAs through the end of 2020.

"Alternative investments can now be a bigger part of every savvy investor's portfolio as a way to diversify against market volatility," said Brian Dally, GROUNDFLOOR's co-founder and CEO. "We believe people are smart enough to make their own investment decisions and know they've lost trust in the old intermediaries. GROUNDFLOOR returns the power and control back where it belongs--in the hands of the individual investor."

GROUNDFLOOR's IRA investment options include:

Traditional IRA: A tax-deferred retirement savings account. Dividends, interest payments and capital gains compound each year allowing a Traditional IRA to grow faster than a taxable account.

ROTH IRA: A tax-free retirement savings account that can be funded with after-tax dollars. Funds deposited continue to grow tax-free and can be withdrawn with no penalty.

SEP IRA: A tax-deferred retirement savings account for self-employed individuals and small business owners. Contributions are tax-deductible until investments are withdrawn.

Simple IRA: A tax-deferred incentive match plan for employees. Contributions are tax-deductible, and your investments grow tax-deferred until withdrawn.

Rollover IRA: A traditional IRA that is used by clients who have had multiple employers. Assets accumulated in employee-sponsored accounts such as a 401(k) are sometimes fortified into a single account.

GROUNDFLOOR investors can create an Individual Retirement Account within a matter of minutes online. Once set up, an investor can place funds from their IRA into any of GROUNDFLOOR's product offerings. Returns from those investments are paid into the investor's GROUNDFLOOR IRA account for reinvestment.

Since its launch in 2013, participants in GROUNDFLOOR's real estate loans have earned annualized returns averaging 10 to 12 percent in a 6 to 12 month timeframe. No prior real estate knowledge is needed and the $10 minimum is intentionally a low barrier to entry to give everyone the ability to build wealth in real estate. To date, GROUNDFLOOR remains the only platform offering direct participation in individual real estate investments to all on a broad scale, regardless of income or net worth.

About GROUNDFLOOR

Founded in 2013, GROUNDFLOOR opens private capital markets to all. GROUNDFLOOR was the first company qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer direct real estate debt investments via Regulation A for non-accredited and accredited investors alike. Today, it remains the only product offering everyone the ability to build fully customizable real estate debt portfolios for short-term, high-yield returns. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and has raised $18.3M in equity capital from a variety of sources, including venture capital and online public offerings. As of its most recent round of financing in 2019, the company is 20 percent customer-owned.

