Groundfloor makes the Georgia Fast 40 List for second consecutive year

Alternative real estate investment platform recognized again for its rapid growth and product innovation

ATLANTA, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the award-winning alternative investment platform with over $1.4 billion in investment volume, is announcing it's been named to the 2024 Georgia Fast 40 for the second year in a row. This award recognizes the top 40 fastest-growing middle-market companies in the state. The Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG) issues these honors based on verifiable three-year revenue and employment growth, as well as executive interviews.

"We're honored to have been named to the Georgia Fast 40 again," said Groundfloor co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "Our concept found its first success twelve years ago thanks to then-secretary of state Brian Kemp's Invest Georgia Exemption. Since then, the secret to our continuing growth has always been the power and resiliency of individual retail investors and our unique model for generating consistent returns for them through market ups and downs alike."

This recognition adds to the string of awards Groundfloor has recently won, including being named to the Forbes Fintech 50 and the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter List for the fourth time. Groundfloor has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list four straight years since 2019.

In 2023, Groundfloor launched multiple new products providing investors more options to invest in real estate backed alternatives. As a result of these product launches, including the Groundfloor 3.0 auto-investing app, the company experienced three-year revenue growth of 68 percent. To date, Groundfloor has now surpassed $1.4 billion in retail investment volume and $1.2 billion in investor repayments, underscoring the continued appeal of fractionalized real estate investing.

Groundfloor launched in 2013 when co-founders Dally and Nick Bhargava envisioned a line of investment products to open private markets in a format that is accessible to all. Relocating to Atlanta to utilize the Invest Georgia Exemption, they pioneered the concept of fractional investing into real estate debt securities. Groundfloor later became the first company qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer real estate debt investments to both accredited and non-accredited investors, and quickly expanded opportunities nationwide. Today, Groundfloor remains dedicated to democratizing private market investing, with most offerings accessible for as little as $10, and has established a track record of generating consistent short-term returns over a decade.

Groundfloor is also known for its unique approach to fundraising. The company has raised more than $34 million in equity funding with the majority being from public stock sales to its own customers. Groundfloor is proudly 31 percent customer-owned, ensuring the company remains focused on delivering value for its 7,100+ shareholders.

To learn more about Groundfloor and begin investing, visit Groundfloor.com or download the apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an award-winning fintech company that levels the playing field in financial markets for individual investors. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products for alternative investing, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including the Forbes Fintech 50 and four years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have consistently seen 10% annualized returns across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started investing fractionally in real estate, visit Groundfloor.com .

