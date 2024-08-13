Groundfloor makes it onto the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the fifth consecutive year

Ranks no. 1,333 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the award-winning alternative investment platform with over $1.6 billion in investment and repayment volume, has made it onto the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row. For the 2024 list, Groundfloor ranks No. 1,333, showing impressive three-year revenue growth of 386 percent. Amongst financial services companies, Groundfloor ranks as the 84th fastest growing company in the country. It comes in at No. 67 for Georgia-based companies.

"The high rate environment and choppy housing market of the past few years has pressure tested the resilience of our platform," said Groundfloor co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "We're proud to be recognized as an Inc. 5000 company again because this distinction demonstrates how powerful the individual retail investor can be when provided the tools and opportunity to reformat capital markets for the better."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

This recognition adds to the string of awards Groundfloor has won in 2024, including being named to the Forbes Fintech 50 and the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter List for the fourth time.

In 2023, Groundfloor launched multiple new products providing investors more options to invest in real estate backed alternatives. As a result of these product launches, including the Groundfloor 3.0 auto-investing app, the company's active investor base has grown by over 23 percent within the past year, mostly through organic growth. To date, Groundfloor has now surpassed $1.6 billion in retail investment volume and $1.3 billion in investor repayments, underscoring the continued appeal of fractionalized real estate investing.

Groundfloor launched in 2013 when co-founders Dally and Nick Bhargava envisioned a line of investment products to open lucrative private markets in a format that is accessible to all. Relocating to Atlanta to utilize the Invest Georgia Exemption, they pioneered the concept of fractional investing into real estate credit. Groundfloor later became the first company qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer fractionalized real investments to both accredited and non-accredited investors, and quickly expanded opportunities nationwide. Today, Groundfloor remains dedicated to democratizing private market investing, with most offerings accessible for as little as $10, and has established a track record of generating consistent returns over a decade.

Groundfloor is also known for its unique approach to financing its growth. The company has raised more than $34 million in equity funding with the majority being from public stock sales to its own customers. Groundfloor is proudly 31 percent customer-owned, ensuring the company remains focused on delivering long-term value for its 7,100+ shareholders.

About Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an award-winning fintech company that levels the playing field in financial markets for individual investors. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products for alternative investing, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including the Forbes Fintech 50 and five years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have consistently seen 10% annualized returns across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started investing fractionally in real estate, visit Groundfloor.com .

