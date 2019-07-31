GROUNDFLOOR Raises $3 Million During Latest Public Offering, While Achieving Its Strongest Quarter Ever

ATLANTA, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GROUNDFLOOR , an investing and lending platform that allows anyone to participate in real estate investment loans, is today announcing its Q2 results. Once again, GROUNDFLOOR more than doubled year-over-year revenue, while also closing a $3 million equity raise from 1,580 new and existing investors.

This new capital brings the company's total fundraising to $18.3 million. Consistent with GROUNDFLOOR's mission of leveling the playing field in private capital markets, the company met its goal of achieving 20% ownership by individual investors, 3,160 of whom now own shares. To date, GROUNDFLOOR remains the only company qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer direct real estate based debt investments to non-accredited investors and accredited investors alike.

"Our customers are showing the world how open private capital markets work in very practical terms," said GROUNDFLOOR co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "We're seeing strong growth in every metric, from loan applications to the growing base of investors who want to take advantage of our high-yield, short-term investments for as little as $10. And unlike the vast majority of growth-stage startups, we're proud that the capital fueling our growth right now is coming from our customers, not Sand Hill Road."

Additional Q2 metrics for GROUNDFLOOR include:

139% year-over-year increase in non-GAAP revenue, to $1.6 million for the second quarter and $2.6 million for the first half of 2019

for the second quarter and for the first half of 2019 160% year-over-year increase in loans closed, bringing the company's total loans originated to more than 1,000

$22 .4MM in retail investment volume

.4MM in retail investment volume $13.2 MM in principal and interest repaid to investors, who realized an average return of 10.54% net of losses

MM in principal and interest repaid to investors, who realized an average return of 10.54% net of losses 65,000 registered users

Founded in 2013 by Brian Dally and Nick Bhargava, GROUNDFLOOR remains the only product offering a fully customizable real estate debt portfolio for short-term, high-yield returns. For real estate entrepreneurs, GROUNDFLOOR offers borrower friendly loan terms like a deferred payment option to give developers more control over their cash flow. While anyone in the country can invest in GROUNDFLOOR with only $10, the company focuses its lending in 30 states.

Media Contact:

Hela Sheth

hela@katalystcomms.com

SOURCE GROUNDFLOOR

Related Links

http://www.groundfloor.com

